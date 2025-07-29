Relapsing Refractory Multiple Myeloma Market: Analysis Of Epidemiology, Pipeline Products, And Key Companies Working, Delveinsight Abbvie, Genentech, Amgen, Onyx Therapeutics Inc, Bristol-Myers Squi

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Relapsing Refractory Multiple Myeloma Market"The Relapsing Refractory Multiple Myeloma Market is expected to strengthen as awareness of the disease increases and more effective interventions are being developed.

Relapsing Refractory Multiple Myeloma emerging therapies are expected to boost the Relapsing Refractory Multiple Myeloma Market in the upcoming years.

DelveInsight has launched a new report on "Relapsing Refractory Multiple Myeloma - Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032” that delivers an in-depth understanding of the Relapsing Refractory Multiple Myeloma, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Relapsing Refractory Multiple Myeloma market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

On July 2, 2025, the FDA granted accelerated approval to linvoseltamab‐gcpt (Lynozyfic) for adult patients with RRMM who have undergone at least four prior lines of therapy, including a proteasome inhibitor, an immunomodulatory agent (IMiD), and an anti‐CD38 monoclonal antibody.

Key Relapsing Refractory Multiple Myeloma companies such as AbbVie, Genentech, Amgen, Onyx Therapeutics Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb, MedImmune LLC, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Incyte Corporation, Takeda, and others are evaluating new drugs for Relapsing Refractory Multiple Myeloma to improve the treatment landscape. The promising therapies for relapsed/refractory (R/R) multiple myeloma currently in development include Mezigdomide + Ixazomib and Dexamethasone, ALLO-605, Selinexor, Venetoclax and Dexamethasone (XVenD), GC012F, Cevostamab, Descartes-25, CART-ddBCMA, Elranatamab, TEG002, CYAD-211, ION251, ISB 1442, ABBV-453, CB-011, ORIC-533, BMS-986453, MT-0169, REGN5459, AMG 176, BGB-11417, EZM0414, and several others.

Relapsing Refractory Multiple Myeloma Overview

The treatment landscape for Relapsed Refractory Multiple Myeloma (RRMM) has seen significant advancements, bringing renewed optimism to both patients and healthcare professionals. This report explores the latest developments, key industry players, challenges, and future outlook in this rapidly evolving field.

DelveInsight's RRMM market report provides a comprehensive overview of the disease, covering its definition, symptoms, causes, pathophysiology, diagnosis, and treatment options. The RRMM treatment market is entering a new era of innovation and collaboration, with groundbreaking progress in immunotherapies, targeted treatments, and personalized medicine offering new hope for patients.

Multiple Myeloma, a complex and aggressive blood cancer, presents considerable challenges for both patients and healthcare providers. RRMM, defined by disease recurrence or resistance to prior therapies, necessitates novel and advanced treatment strategies to improve patient outcomes.

Relapsing Refractory Multiple Myeloma Market Outlook

The market outlook for Relapsed Refractory Multiple Myeloma (RRMM) provides an in-depth understanding of historical, current, and projected trends by analyzing the impact of existing therapies, unmet needs, market drivers and barriers, and the demand for advanced treatment options.

This section offers a comprehensive analysis of the market trends for both approved therapies and late-stage pipeline treatments, assessing their influence based on factors such as annual therapy costs, inclusion and exclusion criteria, mechanisms of action, patient compliance, market demand, expanding patient population, covered patient segments, anticipated launch timelines, competition, brand positioning, and insights from key opinion leaders. The market data is presented in detailed tables and graphs for a clear and structured overview.

According to DelveInsight, the RRMM market size across the 7MM (United States, EU4, the United Kingdom, and Japan) is expected to undergo significant transformation during the 2019–2032 study period.

Study Period: 2019-2032

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Relapsing Refractory Multiple Myeloma Companies: AbbVie, Genentech, Amgen, Onyx Therapeutics Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb, MedImmune LLC, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Incyte Corporation, Takeda, and others

Relapsing refractory multiple myeloma therapies: Mezigdomide + Ixazomib and Dexamethasone, ALLO-605, Selinexor, Venetoclax and Dexamethasone (XVenD), GC012F, Cevostamab, Descartes-25, CART-ddBCMA, Elranatamab, TEG002, CYAD-211, ION251, ISB 1442, ABBV-453, CB-011, ORIC-533, BMS-986453, MT-0169, REGN5459, AMG 176, BGB-11417, EZM0414

Relapsing Refractory Multiple Myeloma Therapeutic Assessment: Relapsing Refractory Multiple Myeloma current marketed and Relapsing Refractory Multiple Myeloma emerging therapies

Relapsing Refractory Multiple Myeloma Market Dynamics: Relapsing Refractory Multiple Myeloma market drivers and Relapsing Refractory Multiple Myeloma market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Relapsing Refractory Multiple Myeloma Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Relapsing Refractory Multiple Myeloma Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. SWOT analysis

4. Relapsing Refractory Multiple Myeloma Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Relapsing Refractory Multiple Myeloma Market Overview at a Glance

6. Relapsing Refractory Multiple Myeloma Disease Background and Overview

7. Relapsing Refractory Multiple Myeloma Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Relapsing Refractory Multiple Myeloma

9. Relapsing Refractory Multiple Myeloma Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Unmet Needs

11. Relapsing Refractory Multiple Myeloma Emerging Therapies

12. Relapsing Refractory Multiple Myeloma Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Relapsing Refractory Multiple Myeloma Market Analysis (2019–2032)

14. Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Market drivers

16. Market barriers

17. Appendix

18. Relapsing Refractory Multiple Myeloma Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

