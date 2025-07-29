403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Algeria Urges Unrestricted Immediate Aid Access To Gaza
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ALGIERS, July 29 (KUNA) -- Algeria on Tuesday called for unimpeded humanitarian and food aid access to the besieged Gaza Strip, amid the systematic starvation and collective prevention of nutrition.
Delivering a speech at the Fourth UN Food Systems Summit Stocktake (UNFSS+4), Algerian Minister of Commerce Kamel Rezig stressed the need of serious action to end this flagrant violation of international law.
He expressed sorrow over the suffering of more than two million people, most of them are women and children, from famine, which is a blatant violation of all humanitarian values and principles.
Algeria agrees with UN Secretary General's views that food necessarily should not be used as weapon against peoples, he noted.
Food must remain a humanitarian right to all, neither pressure nor a collective punishment, he affirmed. (end)
fs
Delivering a speech at the Fourth UN Food Systems Summit Stocktake (UNFSS+4), Algerian Minister of Commerce Kamel Rezig stressed the need of serious action to end this flagrant violation of international law.
He expressed sorrow over the suffering of more than two million people, most of them are women and children, from famine, which is a blatant violation of all humanitarian values and principles.
Algeria agrees with UN Secretary General's views that food necessarily should not be used as weapon against peoples, he noted.
Food must remain a humanitarian right to all, neither pressure nor a collective punishment, he affirmed. (end)
fs
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
- Galxe Starboard Leads Infofi Boom With 5 Million Engagements
- Allnodes Among First To Launch Bare Metal Servers Powered By AMD Threadripper 9000 Series
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Multibank Group Confirms $MBG Token TGE Set For July 22, 2025
CommentsNo comment