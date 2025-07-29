Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Algeria Urges Unrestricted Immediate Aid Access To Gaza


2025-07-29 03:07:58
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ALGIERS, July 29 (KUNA) -- Algeria on Tuesday called for unimpeded humanitarian and food aid access to the besieged Gaza Strip, amid the systematic starvation and collective prevention of nutrition.
Delivering a speech at the Fourth UN Food Systems Summit Stocktake (UNFSS+4), Algerian Minister of Commerce Kamel Rezig stressed the need of serious action to end this flagrant violation of international law.
He expressed sorrow over the suffering of more than two million people, most of them are women and children, from famine, which is a blatant violation of all humanitarian values and principles.
Algeria agrees with UN Secretary General's views that food necessarily should not be used as weapon against peoples, he noted.
Food must remain a humanitarian right to all, neither pressure nor a collective punishment, he affirmed. (end)
