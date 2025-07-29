Victory In Dubai: Geraghty Triumphs At Emirates Summer Open 2025 Khaleej Times

In blistering summer conditions and against a highly competitive field, Dave Geraghty rose to the occasion to win the 2025 Emirates Summer Open, delivering a solid round of golf.

Held over the weekend at the iconic Emirates Golf Club, the event drew a spirited mix of seasoned members and rising talents, all eager to test their game under the glare of the Dubai sun. But it was Geraghty who kept his cool best, posting a commanding 40 Stableford points to top the leaderboard and seal a well-earned victory.

Playing in a dynamic fourball that included Josie Tracey, the club's Lady Captain, along with Shaun Stathon and Douglas Yono, Geraghty set the tone early, making the most of the front nine with a strong start before holding firm on the back.

He put together a solid round, carding a gross score of 78. A strong start saw him collect 22 Stableford points on the front nine, followed by 18 points on the back nine, bringing his total to an impressive 40 points overall.

The competition was fierce, with Deepak Nicholas narrowly missing out by a single point to finish runner-up on 39. He edged out Gayan Fernando, also on 39, via a back-nine countback.

The post-round prize ceremony was a celebration of not just performance but community spirit, with Josie Tracey presenting the trophies alongside sponsor Alan Graham of Balquis, whose support added a special touch to the day.

From the first tee to the final putt, the Emirates Summer Open once again delivered a blend of competitive golf and camaraderie, and a new champion who rose to the challenge when it mattered most.