Capital Hilton To Host Fifth Annual DC Festival Of Magic Labor Day Weekend

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Hosted at Capital Hilton since 2019, The DC Festival of Magic has brought together five magicians for an electrifying showcase of mind-blowing illusions, jaw-dropping sleight of hand, and side-splitting comedy. Whether attendees are lifelong magic fans or curious newcomers, they will certainly witness performances that defy explanation and leave the mind questioning reality. The festival is founded and organized by DMV local, Brian Curry , Washington City Paper's Performing Artist of the Year and recipient of the prestigious Milbourne Christopher Award for Mentalism. Curry currently performs his show, The Good Liar at Capital Hilton and The Hotel Washington. This year's full weekend of events includes the following:

Friday, August 29

Andi Gladwin: Shuffled | 7:00 p.m. | Ages 15+

Kicking off this year's festival is a one-of-a-kind magic show where the audience brings their own shuffled decks, making each performance completely unique. Gladwin takes chaos and turns it into pure astonishment, proving that true magic happens in the unexpected.

Saturday, August 30

David Corsaro: Seriously Amazing | 1:00 p.m. | Ages 15+

With over 27 years of experience, David Corsaro is one of the most in-demand magicians in the industry. Corsaro is currently a featured performer on Monday Night Magic, New York City's longest-running off-Broadway magic show.

Lucy Darling | 7 p.m. | Ages 15+

Known as the "Mistress of Magic," Lucy Darling is an award-winning magician known around the world for her wit, charm, and exceptionally good hair. Darling's shows are a wonderful mix of playful, improvisational comedy, hilarious and witty writing, and impossible magic feats.

Sunday, August 31

John Reid: Family Show | 1:00 & 3:00 p.m. | All Ages

Join one of New York's favorite family entertainers for an unforgettable experience filled with magic, laughs, and more. Reid , a World Record-Holding professional magician, will have the crowd roaring with laughter and amazement as he harnesses the power of imagination.

Eric Jones: Master Magician | 7:00 p.m. | Ages 15+

Prepare to be amazed by the incredible sleight-of-hand mastery of Eric Jones . As seen on America's Got Talent and Champions of Magic, Jones has stunned audiences worldwide with his mind-bending magic and impossibly smooth sleight of hand. His performances blend elegance, skill, and pure astonishment, leaving even the sharpest skeptics speechless.

For those looking to end the night with a magical nightcap, The Statler Lounge will feature thematic cocktails and casual, tableside magic every night from 8:00 to 9:00 p.m. with a number of featured local magicians.

Tickets for individual shows through the weekend are available at dcmagicfestival .

Featured Booking Packages

Guests traveling into Washington, DC, can book the Festival of Magic Package which includes two All-access Passes for the Festival of Magic (providing entry to all shows through the weekend, a $190 total value) and two complimentary beverages at the Statler Lounge. Rates for the Festival of Magic Package start at $429 + tax.

