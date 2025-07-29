Emirates NBD Secures Landmark Deal With Joyalukkas

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Emirates NBD has entered into a landmark partnership with global jewellery retailer Joyalukkas, providing a substantial AED 500 million working capital facility. This agreement marks a crucial step in the expansion of Joyalukkas' operations across the UAE, as well as its key international markets, including the UK, USA, Canada, and Australia.

The deal, announced today, highlights the growing collaboration between the two entities, cementing Emirates NBD's role as a key financial partner in Joyalukkas' global growth strategy. The working capital facility will allow Joyalukkas to bolster its operations, meet the increasing demand for luxury jewellery, and enhance its retail presence in multiple regions.

Joyalukkas, a household name in the jewellery industry with a vast network of outlets worldwide, is known for its exquisite designs and premium products. Founded in 1987, the retailer has rapidly expanded its footprint, particularly in the GCC region, India, and other high-potential international markets. This new facility from Emirates NBD enables Joyalukkas to navigate challenges associated with working capital and supply chain management while facilitating its growth in a highly competitive market.

The strategic decision to offer this significant financial support underscores Emirates NBD's commitment to supporting leading UAE-based businesses with ambitious expansion plans. The partnership will also contribute to the local economy, enabling job creation and boosting the retail sector. With an extensive portfolio of services tailored for high-growth industries, Emirates NBD is positioning itself as a critical player in the UAE's business ecosystem.

For Joyalukkas, the agreement reflects its robust financial health and operational readiness for a broader international reach. As luxury consumption in markets such as the UK, USA, and Australia continues to rise, the retailer is well-placed to capitalise on this growing demand. Furthermore, the working capital facility will enhance its ability to manage large-scale projects and optimise its inventory across regions.

With an extensive network of over 160 showrooms worldwide, Joyalukkas is keen to capitalise on its established reputation while strengthening its presence in key markets. The financial backing from Emirates NBD offers the flexibility required to support large-scale retail operations and secure further growth.

Analysts see this collaboration as a strong endorsement of Joyalukkas' expansion strategy, particularly its targeted approach towards diversifying into high-potential international markets. As global luxury retail trends shift towards online platforms and omnichannel experiences, Joyalukkas has already begun adapting to these changes, with plans to enhance its digital presence alongside its physical stores.

Emirates NBD, one of the leading banks in the region, has long been known for its strategic partnerships with key players in the retail and manufacturing sectors. By offering tailored financial solutions, the bank has proven to be a crucial enabler of growth for businesses with global aspirations. This latest deal with Joyalukkas adds to the bank's already impressive portfolio of financial support for companies looking to expand their market reach.

As both organisations look ahead, the partnership represents a shared vision for long-term growth, with Joyalukkas planning to increase its retail footprint in the coming years. The bank's backing will facilitate Joyalukkas' ability to expand both in terms of physical retail locations and in the digital domain, where it is likely to see increasing competition.

The deal is also a testament to the UAE's growing position as a global hub for business and finance, with local institutions playing a pivotal role in helping regional businesses scale internationally. Emirates NBD's deep involvement with international brands and retailers reflects the increasingly interconnected nature of global trade and commerce.

While the facility's exact terms remain undisclosed, industry experts suggest that this could be one of many similar deals to follow, as both local banks and international businesses continue to seek mutually beneficial partnerships. The growing demand for high-end jewellery and the increasing prominence of luxury markets globally position this partnership as a key milestone in both organisations' development.

