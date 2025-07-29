LIV Sotheby's International Realty Announces Listing Of Iconic Tipple House In Mt. Crested Butte

Ski-In, Ski-Out Retreat On 1.5 Acres Features Reclaimed Materials from the Gold Links Mine near Ohio City, CO

CRESTED BUTTE, CO, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- LIV Sotheby's International Realty (LIV SIR) proudly announces the listing of the Tipple House, an architectural marvel located at 23 Gray Fox Lane in Mt. Crested Butte, for $13,500,000. Represented by Jaima Giles-Alsum and Kiley Flint, this seven-bedroom estate is set on a 1.5-acre parcel in the desirable Prospect community. The home offers true ski-in, ski-out access to world-class terrain at Crested Butte Mountain Resort and is ideally situated near the East River and Paradise lifts. Bordered by the Gunnison National Forest and adjacent to 276 acres of open space, it provides both unrivaled privacy and breathtaking views.

One of the home's many distinctive features is a striking glass observatory, inspired by the tipple of a mine-the structure once used to tip coal from mining cars into railcars. Reimagined in glass, reclaimed timber, and steel, this soaring structure delivers uninterrupted 360-degree mountain views.

“Set on 1.5 private acres bordering open space and National Forest, 23 Gray Fox Lane exemplifies luxury living and reflects the level of investment people are making in the Crested Butte community,” said Giles-Alsum.“With direct ski access to the East River and Paradise Lifts on Mt. Crested Butte, the home's unique location, pristine setting, one-of-a-kind finishes, and unobstructed forever views inspire an elevated lifestyle, setting a new standard for quality and pricing in and around Gunnison County.”

Paying homage to the region's storied past, the home incorporates reclaimed materials from an old bunkhouse at the abandoned Gold Links Mine near Ohio City, Colorado. After being carefully dismantled, various pieces were repurposed throughout the home as doors, wainscoting, window trim, ceiling, walls, and cabinetry. An impressive 125 tons of gold-flecked granite from the same site were collected for use in the home's foundation. The hallway to the primary suite is designed with log walls and a private sitting room, resembling a rustic mining cabin.

Flint adds,“23 Gray Fox Lane showcases an inspired blend of historic character and luxurious comfort, with one-of-a-kind design elements found throughout the home. Reclaimed materials-including antique oak floors, hand-hewn structural timbers, weathered siding, and rusted metal salvaged from a dismantled mining bunkhouse-create a rich, storied atmosphere. Every detail in the home echoes the region's mining heritage and lends a sense of timeless elegance. Rare American Clay wall finishes add depth, texture, and warmth to each room, enhancing the home's organic feel. Outside, a private patio oasis features a custom fire pit and a six-person hot tub, perfectly positioned to take in panoramic views of the protected East River Valley and surrounding peaks.”

In addition to the reclaimed materials, the home embraces sustainability with features such as laminated veneer lumber, low-voltage lighting, passive solar gain, a hybrid insulation system of recycled denim and spray foam, and natural materials including American Clay pigmented plaster and hand-rubbed beeswax wood finishes.

Luxury meets livability at every turn, as the main-level primary suite includes a private deck, sitting room, and spa-inspired bath clad in Jerusalem gold limestone. With three living areas and expansive outdoor entertaining spaces, the home is equally suited for quiet retreats or lively gatherings.

After a day on the slopes, take advantage of the convenient 15-pair Austrian boot dryer in the ski room, and unwind in the home theater, wine cellar, billiards room, lounge, or outdoor hot tub.

