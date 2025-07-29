Schlage® Releases L Series Motorized Latch Retraction Locks

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "With the introduction of motorized latch retraction to our trusted L Series, we're providing a solution that not only enhances security and improves accessibility, it also delivers quiet, seamless operation for demanding environments like healthcare and education," said Jim Bembenek, senior project manager at Allegion US. "This innovation reflects our commitment to creating smarter, more efficient access solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers."

Quiet Control and Patent Pending Feature

Quiet control is the hallmark of these L Series locks. Unlike competitors, the Motorized Latch Retraction locks are offered in six functions that span keyed, non-keyed and lever control options. All employ an ultra-quiet stepper motor using 24V DC to produce high torque at low speeds. Three functions offer latch retraction for momentary or continuous operation. Three additional functions also feature lever control allowing the locking and unlocking of the lever managed by a separate motor. Nearly all allow options for both request-to-exit (RX) and latchbolt (LX) monitoring. Additionally, a patent-pending feature detects binding conditions on the motor and adjusts as needed to overcome side load, static pressure and warped door conditions.

Variety of Application

As part of the L Series mortise family, motorized latch retraction functions fit a variety of applications. It can be retrofitted to the same pocket of a standard L Series mortise and electrified through the door allowing the frame to stay intact. Wiring then connects on the same side as an auto operator for situations requiring hands-free operation such as accessible restrooms. Other hands-free uses include infection control and clean room applications, spaces requiring cart access, delivery doors and high security data centers where robotic access may be needed. Other applications include openings requiring limited or timed access and in K-12 schools where controlled access for visitor entrances, administration offices, or classroom doors is needed. And, as part of the L Series family it offers the same strength, dependability and longevity of Schlage's most popular electrified mortise line.

See the Schlage L Series Motorized Latch Retraction Lock in action and learn more at Schlage .

About Allegion

At Allegion (NYSE: ALLE ), we design and manufacture innovative security and access solutions that help keep people safe where they live, learn, work, and connect. We're pioneering safety with our strong legacy of brands like CISA®, Interflex®, LCN®, Schlage®, SimonsVoss®, Von Duprin®. Our comprehensive portfolio of hardware, software and electronic solutions is sold around the world and spans residential and commercial locks, door closer and exit devices, steel doors and frames, access control and workforce productivity systems. For more, visit .

SOURCE Allegion US