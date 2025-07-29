New Book Offers Roadmap For Leading Through Disruption
Strategy and Change introduces a practical framework for navigating AI, economic volatility, and systemic risk
CHICAGO, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a world defined by accelerating change-from the AI revolution to geopolitical and economic shocks-a new book offers a timely playbook for leaders navigating disruption.
Strategy and Change: Finding Opportunity in Disruption Through Insight, Choice, and Risk (Wiley, September 23, 2025) introduces a strategic framework designed to help both start-ups and market-leaders turn volatility into competitive advantage. Authored by a seasoned team of experts- Aaron Olson, Ward Ching, Richard Waterer , and Dr. B. Keith Simerson -the book is grounded in decades of consulting experience, executive leadership, and academic research.
"This timely book challenges leaders to rethink the components of decision-making and provides helpful frameworks and tools to support them with these endeavors."
- Bruce Carnegie-Brown, Former Chair, Lloyd's of London
Drawing on lessons from industry giants like Disney, GE, 3M , and the government of South Africa , the authors provide tools to help leaders confront disruption with clarity and discipline. Central to the book are three core lenses:
-
Insight – Interpreting data, experience, and relationships in new ways
Choice – Making deliberate, high-impact strategic and operational decisions
Risk – Evaluating uncertainty as both a hazard and a source of opportunity
"Strategy and Change meets the urgent need for new strategic approaches to the dynamic challenges and opportunities generated by rapid and radical technological change."
- Dr. Geoff Garrett, Dean, USC Marshall School of Business
The authors bring together diverse perspectives from global consulting, academia, and boardroom leadership:
-
Aaron Olson is Executive Vice President at Aon and adjunct faculty at Northwestern University.
Ward Ching leads risk strategy for Aon and teaches at USC Marshall.
Richard Waterer heads Aon's Global Risk Consulting practice.
Dr. B. Keith Simerson is a consultant and adjunct faculty at Northwestern University.
A Resource for Today's Business Climate
With disruption no longer the exception but the norm, Strategy and Change delivers a blueprint for organizational resilience and growth. The book is especially relevant for executives, board members, strategy professionals, and rising leaders charged with making tough choices in turbulent times.
Media kit, cover image, author bios, and book excerpts are available at:
To schedule an interview or book the authors for speaking engagements, please contact:
Dr. B. Keith Simerson
[email protected]
+1 630.400.8694
About the Authors
Aaron Olson, Ward Ching, Richard Waterer, and B. Keith Simerson are recognized experts in strategy, risk, and leadership. Their insights have guided Fortune 100 companies, shaped graduate business education, and supported senior executives across multiple industries.
