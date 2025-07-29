Claro Enterprise Solutions Partners With Nestlé To Streamline Connectivity Across LATAM

MIRAMAR, Fla., July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Claro Enterprise Solutions is proud to announce its strategic partnership with Nestlé to deliver advanced connectivity services across 22 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean (LATAM). Currently in the implementation phase, this collaboration underscores Nestlé's commitment to operational efficiency in the region.

Tailored Solutions for Regional Excellence

Claro Enterprise Solutions is leveraging comprehensive, high-availability technologies, including Dedicated Internet Access (DIA), 4G/5G, microwave, and satellite access support, to support approximately 300 sites and 700 services across the region. This structured connectivity framework addresses Nestlé's unique operational requirements, providing seamless integration and scalability.

Supporting Nestlé's Goals

This partnership will provide Nestlé with:



Centralized Service Management : Consolidating services for better communication and efficiency.

Optimized Network Management : Streamlined incident management with ITSM integrated solutions, through automated incident creation and feedback, streamlining the support process.

Advanced IT Tools : Monthly performance reports and actionable insights for continuous improvement. Localized and Centralized Billing : Flexible options suited to Nestlé's financial processes.

"This collaboration reflects Nestlé's commitment to operational excellence and Claro Enterprise Solutions' dedication to delivering tailored, high-performance networking services and management," said Andres Mosquera, Chief Executive Officer at Claro Enterprise Solutions. "Through the seamless interconnection and integration of systems between our companies, we are enhancing Nestlé's operations across LATAM - enabling them to focus on their core mission while leveraging a scalable, efficient network."

About Claro Enterprise Solutions

Claro Enterprise Solutions, a subsidiary of América Móvil, is a global leader in IT and cyber security solutions. Headquartered in Miramar, Florida, the company leverages over 20 years of expertise to empower organizations with advanced cyber-physical security, managed networks, scalable IoT services, and cloud technologies.

About Nestlé

Nestlé, the world's largest food and beverage company, operates in 186 countries, focusing on nutrition, health, and wellness to improve the quality of life and foster a healthier future.

