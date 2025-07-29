Hyundai Announces Continued Partnership With UC Irvine's Future Leaders Initiative
As part of the partnership, students from over 60 high schools and community colleges across Orange County heard from a Hyundai employee about their automotive journey, Hyundai's electrification goals and investments, and its vision to create a more sustainable future for all. Students also participated in an advanced demonstration of the first-ever 2026 IONIQ 9 3-row electric SUV, giving them a firsthand look at the cutting-edge technology and design.
"The Future Leaders Initiative exemplifies our belief that education should transcend the classroom," said Miranda Young, program director, Future Leaders Initiative at the Merage School. "We are intentional about equipping these students with both the practical insights and the personal development skills necessary to lead in the 21st century."
The Merage School Future Leaders Initiative provides underserved Southern California students with business education, financial literacy, and career preparation. Through in-person courses, FLI enhances college readiness and supports business, technology, and entrepreneurship careers with UC Irvine's expert faculty and resources.
Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, and several cutting-edge R&D facilities. These operations, combined with those of Hyundai's 850 independent dealers, contribute $20.1 billion annually and 190,000 jobs to the U.S. economy, according to a published economic impact report . For more information, visit .
