Cyber Grants Alliance Announces Capital Cyber Compliance As Exclusive Sponsor Of $2.5 Million Pen Testing Grant Program

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Nonprofit secures largest cybersecurity grant funding commitment in sector history, enabling 500 penetration tests for qualifying organizations.

- Nikhil BATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Cyber Grants Alliance, a leading nonprofit organization dedicated to democratizing cybersecurity protection, today announced that Capital Cyber Compliance has committed to an exclusive five-year, $2.5 million sponsorship of penetration testing grants. Beginning August 1, 2025, the program will distribute 100 grants annually, each valued at $5,000, making professional cybersecurity assessments accessible to organizations with 10 or more employees.The partnership addresses urgent cybersecurity gaps as cybercrime costs are projected to reach $23 trillion globally by 2027, with ransomware attacks increasing 84% year-over-year. Small and medium-sized organizations, government contractors, municipalities, and mortgage companies face particular vulnerability, with 60% lacking adequate cybersecurity protection despite handling sensitive data and critical infrastructure."We are thrilled to partner with Capital Cyber Compliance in this groundbreaking initiative," said Nikhil, Board Member at Cyber Grants Alliance. "Their exclusive sponsorship represents the largest single commitment to cybersecurity grant funding in the nonprofit sector and demonstrates the private sector's recognition that cybersecurity is a shared responsibility."Capital Cyber Compliance's sponsorship represents a new model for corporate cybersecurity leadership. The Leesburg, Virginia-based firm, which has experienced exponential growth since its founding in 2020, will be the sole sponsor of penetration testing grants through Cyber Grants Alliance.The program targets organizations across critical sectors, including medium-sized firms, mortgage companies, healthcare, government contractors, and government agencies. Each $5,000 grant provides comprehensive security assessments, including external and internal network testing, vulnerability identification, risk assessment, remediation recommendations, and detailed reporting."Capital Cyber Compliance's commitment reflects their understanding that cybersecurity is not just a business opportunity, but a critical component of national and economic security," continued the Cyber Grants Alliance spokesperson.The penetration testing grants are projected to Pen Test approximately 50,000 computer systems and networks over the five-year program duration. Each assessment identifies critical vulnerabilities before malicious actors can exploit them, potentially preventing millions of dollars in breach costs and operational disruptions.Assessments are conducted by Capital Cyber Compliance's certified cybersecurity professionals using industry-standard methodologies, ensuring recipients receive enterprise-grade security evaluations regardless of their organization's size or budget.Organizations can apply immediately at . Eligible organizations must have 10 or more employees, demonstrate $1 million or more in annual revenue, and show a legitimate need for compliance to operate their business. Applications are reviewed within weeks, with priority given to critical infrastructure sectors and government contractors.The announcement comes amid escalating cybersecurity challenges including ransomware targeting operational technology, supply chain vulnerabilities, increasing regulatory requirements like CMMC for defense contractors, and cyber insurance demands for security assessments. Average breach costs now exceed $4.45 million, with small organizations facing potential closure.The exclusive sponsorship ensures consistent, high-quality services while removing financial barriers that prevent organizations from conducting essential security assessments. This model addresses market failures that leave critical organizations vulnerable to sophisticated threats."This partnership represents a paradigm shift in how the cybersecurity industry approaches corporate responsibility," noted Nikhil. "By channeling expertise through Cyber Grants Alliance's nonprofit platform, Capital Cyber Compliance is creating sustainable impact beyond traditional consulting relationships."Program Details.Program Launch: August 2025.Applications: Available at.Annual Distribution: 100 grants per year, $5,000 each.Duration: Five years (2025-2030).Total Commitment: $2.5 million.Eligibility: 10+ employees, $1M+ revenue, compliance needs.Geographic Scope: United StatesAbout the OrganizationsCyber Grants Alliance is a nonprofit organization dedicated to democratizing cybersecurity protection through innovative grant programs. The organization connects industry expertise with organizations in need, making professional cybersecurity services accessible regardless of budget constraints.Capital Cyber Compliance (Capital-Cyber ) is a rapidly growing cybersecurity firm based in Leesburg, Virginia, specializing in penetration testing, compliance consulting, and security assessments. Founded in 2020, the company serves government contractors, municipalities, financial institutions, and private sector clients requiring comprehensive cybersecurity protection.

Nikhil B

Cyber Grants Alliance

+1 888-323-9991

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.