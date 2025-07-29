Flock.Io Partners With Walrus To Power Decentralized, Privacy-Preserving AI Training
Bringing Walrus's decentralized data layer and SEAL encryption to FLock.io, unlocking secure, community-owned AI development.
FLock.io , the first decentralized AI training platform, will build on Walrus as its core data layer to bring secure, privacy-preserving AI model development to the Sui ecosystem.
This partnership connects Walrus's robust decentralized infrastructure, including data storage, availability, programmability, and access controls, with innovative approach to AI development. FLock.io utilizes Federated Learning and blockchain to enable communities to build, train, and own AI models without centralizing sensitive data. Their ecosystem includes AI Arena for competitive model training, FL (Federated Learning) Alliance for privacy-focused collaboration, and Moonbase for decentralized model hosting. Together, these components provide an end-to-end stack for open, community-governed AI development.
The initial phase of this integration centers on strengthening FL Alliance with Walrus and
Looking ahead, this partnership aims to deliver a true agentic AI experience on Sui through open collaboration and hands-on development. The next phase will involve fine-tuning an open-source foundation model, optimized for agentic interactions within the Sui environment. The teams aim for this to lead to a functional prototype, comparable to a“Copilot for the Sui Blockchain,” capable of Move-native code generation, smart contract assistance, and context-aware agentic reasoning.
By combining secure data infrastructure with innovative federated learning, this partnership opens new avenues for builders to create more collaborative, private, and powerful AI models, creating value and control for developers in the new data economy.
