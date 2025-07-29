Nevco Sports Launches Nevco ONE Video Pro, Setting A New Standard In Sports Video Production

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill., July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nevco Sports LLC, a pioneer in sports technology, proudly announces the launch of Nevco ONE Video Pro , a cutting-edge software platform engineered to elevate live video production and transform in-venue entertainment on game day.

Designed to empower production teams with advanced tools for capturing, editing, and distributing real-time content, Nevco ONE Video Pro enhances how sporting events at all levels are experienced inside the venue-delivering broadcast-quality visuals, dynamic graphics, and immersive fan-facing features that turn every moment into a showstopper.

"High-caliber production is becoming the cornerstone of modern game day entertainment," said Kip Meyer, CEO of Nevco Sports. " Nevco ONE Video Pro empowers venues and teams to deliver visually stunning, immersive experiences that captivate audiences from the moment they enter. By streamlining video workflows and integrating broadcast-quality elements into the live environment, we're elevating the standard for how fans experience sports in real time."

"This marks a new era for live video production with our partner Nevco Sports," stated Todor Fay, CEO of NewBlue. "Nevco's product vision, sports leadership, and stellar reputation are highly motivating -together we can deliver the game day experience that every sports venue deserves."

"We chose NewBlue as our technology partner for their industry leadership in data-driven graphics, ease of use, and comprehensive media production," added Kip Meyer. "Their technology was the perfect complement to bring Nevco ONE Video Pro to life."

Early access partners have seen a dramatic improvement in game day execution and efficiency, thanks to streamlined video production workflows and intuitive control features. With faster content creation, simplified camera coordination, and real-time graphic integration, teams and venues deliver polished, broadcast-ready experiences with fewer resources-raising the bar for what fans expect the moment they step into the venue. Nevco ONE Video Pro will debut during the 2025-2026 school year.

Key Features:



Instant Replay Capabilities – Operators can quickly capture, review, and broadcast key plays from multiple angles with ease without adding additional hardware.

Real-Time Editing – Allows for the ability to edit content, layouts and graphics during the game to always keep the fans engaged and captivated.

Customizable Workspaces – Set Up workspaces allow you to easily edit and build complex projects, then switch to Live workspace for simplified game-day operations.

State of the Art Virtual Scoring – Fully customizable digital scoreboards bring your school's vision to life with both mobile app control as well as standard controllers.

Integrated Streaming Platforms – Integrated broadcast capabilities with NewBlue graphics allow for professional production quality streams bringing the game-day experience to viewers at home.

3rd Party Integrations – Easily connect with popular applications like Genius, Hytek, Lynx and others to share import game information with fans. No Costly Subscription Fees – Customers gain full access with no recurring costs, ensuring long-term value and budget-friendly performance.

" Nevco ONE Video Pro is more than a production upgrade-it's a game day catalyst," said Eric Light, Chief Revenue Officer of Nevco Sports. "By streamlining video creation and enhancing in-venue content delivery, we're helping our partners unlock new revenue channels, deepen fan engagement, increase sponsor engagements and set a new standard for entertainment in sports venues."

About Nevco Sports, LLC: Nevco is the leading provider of sports technologies that deliver the entertainment factor and empower fan engagement with the most precise sports data. For over 90 years, Nevco has equipped athletic venues across the country to bring out competitive glory in every game with their comprehensive solution suite. From the sideline to the farthest row, Nevco technologies make every impact, comeback, and victory unforgettable.

SOURCE Nevco Sports, LLC

