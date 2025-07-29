10Th Liwa Ajman Dates And Honey Festival To Kick Off Tomorrow Featuring Diverse Competitions And Performances

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The 10Liwa Ajman Dates and Honey Festival, held annually by the Ajman Department of Tourism Development ADTD at Emirates Hospitality Center, is set to kick off tomorrow on Wednesday, July 30, 2025. The event will celebrate palm trees and other agricultural produce, while promoting regional agriculture, supporting the local community and stimulating sustainable tourism.

The festival's upcoming edition is poised to attract widespread participation from across the nation, as well as KSA, Oman, Jordan, and Egypt, through its unique contests featuring diverse categories like 'Emirate of Ajman', 'North Emirates', 'Other Emirates', and 'Citrus & Fruits'. The dates contest will highlight well-known varieties such as Khalas, Berhi, Lulu, Khenaizy, and Ajman Palms. Similarly, honey contests will feature varieties like Sumar, Crystallised, Sidr, Beeswax, and many others. Moreover, fruit contests will showcase lemon, mango, almond, figs, and citrus fruit varieties. Several SMEs will also take part in the event as exhibitors.

H.E. Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, Director General of the Ajman Department of Tourism Development (ADTD), said:“The Liwa Ajman Dates and Honey Festival serves as an ideal platform to highlight the critical role of palm trees and dates in the Emirati society as symbols of the nation's unique identity and heritage. We, at ADTD, believe that dates and honey represent our proud history and legacy. In line with this, the festival will showcase key agricultural products and support their regional cultivation, reflecting national goals and our wise leadership's noble vision to achieve environmental and economic sustainability in this vital sector.”

A diverse range of competitions will be organised at the 10Liwa Ajman Dates and Honey Festival, with many more categories and age groups than its previous edition. The event will also feature art performances such as Al Ayyala and police music bands at the main theatre, as well as a photography contest, which will be announced during the festival.

Furthermore, diverse educational sessions will be conducted on palm cultivation and beekeeping methods, along with a series of workshops on palm trunk drawing, weaving techniques for medal making, diamond colouring, Suroud decoration, and Al Jafeer decoration, among others. Daily auctions will be held for dates and honey, of which, part of the proceeds will be allocated to charity. Moreover, the festival will feature traditional fests highlighting the Emirati culture, as well as a dedicated children's corner for hosting artistic events, interactive competitions, and educational activities on several topics, such as palm, its components, and benefits.

The festival attracts wide participation each year, led by seamless coordination among public-private entities and traditional bands sponsored by Abu Dhabi Police, among others. This underscores ADTD's efforts to provide a comprehensive cultural experience, reinforcing the Emirate's pioneering position and promoting sustainable economic development.

ADTD has raised the value of this year's festival awards to further encourage farmers, beekeepers, and artisans. The scope of the festival has also been enhanced to include 61 exhibition booths, given that the previous edition, held from July 24 to 28, 2024, included 56 booths, featuring fruit, honey, and unique handicraft souvenirs that reflect Ajman's distinct cultural heritage.

Those interested can visit ADTD's official website or social media accounts to learn more about the festival dates and other information, which will be published shortly.