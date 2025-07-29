Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iran Dismisses Trump’s Gaza Ceasefire Meddling Allegations

2025-07-29 09:47:27
(MENAFN) Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei firmly dismissed claims that Tehran interfered in ceasefire negotiations between Israel and Hamas, according to a statement issued early Tuesday by the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

Baghaei’s response directly addressed U.S. President Donald Trump’s accusations made the previous day, where Trump alleged Iran’s involvement in the recent talks aimed at resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The negotiations, which took place in Qatar, were abruptly halted last week after both Israeli and U.S. delegations exited the discussions.

Labeling Trump’s allegation as "absolutely baseless," Baghaei argued the claim was a deliberate effort to shift blame away from the U.S. for its role in supporting what he called Israeli "crimes" against Palestinians.

He emphasized that Hamas negotiators are fully capable of advocating for the people of Gaza independently and do not require outside interference.

Reiterating Iran’s stance shared by numerous countries, Baghaei condemned what he described as "genocide" in Gaza and voiced support for any measures that would end the suffering of Palestinians and halt Israeli actions in the region.

During a meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Monday, Trump stated, "I think they (Iran) got involved in this negotiation, telling Hamas and giving Hamas signals and orders." He did not provide additional evidence to back up his claim.

