Enno Cheng Daughters By B'in Live Wins Silver In A' Stage Awards

Enno Cheng Daughters

B'in Live's Innovative Concert Design Recognized for Excellence in Performing Arts, Stage, Style and Scenery Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, July 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The highly respected A' Design Award has announced B'in Live 's "Enno Cheng Daughters" as the Silver Winner in the Performing Arts , Stage, Style and Scenery Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional design and innovation within the performing arts industry, positioning "Enno Cheng Daughters" as a standout work that advances industry standards and practices.The A' Stage Awards hold significant relevance for the performing arts industry, as they showcase designs that align with current trends and needs while offering practical benefits for users and stakeholders. By recognizing works like "Enno Cheng Daughters," the awards foster innovation and inspire future advancements in stage design, ultimately benefiting performers, audiences, and the industry as a whole."Enno Cheng Daughters" stands out for its unique approach to communication through music and stage design. The concert features four square LED screens that move independently, symbolizing communication beyond language barriers. By combining words, gestures, and sounds, the design creates dynamic visuals and a profound experience focused on human compassion, setting it apart from traditional stage setups.This recognition from the A' Stage Awards serves as motivation for B'in Live to continue pushing boundaries and exploring new possibilities in stage design. The award validates the company's commitment to innovation and encourages further experimentation and collaboration within the performing arts industry.Enno Cheng Daughters was brought to life by a talented team of professionals. Creative Director Crystal Chuang and Show Director Wenyu Shih led the project, with contributions from the Show Crew, including Genie Hsiao, Kelly Wang, Doris Li, and Ruby Lin. B'in Live provided technical coordination, while Roni Wu and Nia Chen handled stage and set design. The lighting design was expertly crafted by ANH Design's Hwua Hwua Shen, Ashton Wu, and Suschi Chen. Bonnie Kuo served as Video Content Director, collaborating with Jessic Chen, Ruby Chi, Nas Weng, Minting Lin, Phototaxi's Nelson Wu, Mo Lee, and Caca Ma. Phoebe Lu and Sing-ru Lin directed the camera work.Interested parties may learn more at:About B'in LiveB'in Live is a leading show production company that has successfully executed over ten thousand events since 2014, including concerts, music festivals, galas, award ceremonies, themed exhibitions, and forums. With a comprehensive range of services spanning conception, planning, implementation, technical equipment, and follow-up, B'in Live ensures clients receive creative and professional event execution. The company has steadily grown and thrived by expanding its entertainment services, launching an investment management business to explore and incubate original IPs, forming cross-disciplinary partnerships, and actively expanding into overseas markets.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that exemplify excellence and innovation in the performing arts, stage, style, and scenery design industries. Recipients are acknowledged for their significant contributions to raising industry standards and advancing design practices. The award celebrates works that incorporate original innovations, elicit strong emotional responses, and make a notable impact on improving everyday life. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by a world-class jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics who evaluate entries based on pre-established criteria.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is a renowned international competition that welcomes participants from diverse backgrounds, including pioneering designers, progressive agencies, cutting-edge companies, leading brands, and influential organizations in the performing arts, stage, style, and scenery design industries. By participating, entrants showcase their creativity, gain global recognition, and contribute to advancing the industry and inspiring future trends. The A' Design Award, now in its 17th year, is driven by a philanthropic mission to enhance society through the power of good design. By recognizing and celebrating remarkable achievements, the awards promote a global appreciation for design principles, driving forward inspiration and advancement. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at

