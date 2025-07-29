PRESONUS REVEALS SPECIAL-EDITION STUDIOLIVE® DIGITAL MIXERS WITH INDUSTRY LEADING RECORDING, REMOTE MIXING AND MILAN-CERTIFIED I/O

Versatile New Mixers that Bring Studio Workflows to the Live Stage

BATON ROUGE, La., July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PreSonus Audio Electronics, Inc. today introduces the new line of StudioLive Series III SE Digital Mixers . The new line of mixers offers a comprehensive solution for effortless recording and fast mixing workflows with features like Virtual soundcheck, Milan-certified audio networking, Metro remote access and a powerful software suite -including Studio One Pro, Capture and Universal Control. These new versatile mixers are available in three models: SE 16 , SE 24 and SE 32 .

The all-new StudioLive Series III SE Digital Mixers are designed for professionals and installations where recording, playback and remote access are essential-from houses of worship, to small music venues, gigging musicians and audio engineers. PreSonus continues to honor its mission to make professional audio equipment attainable, democratizing the live music and recording processes. With StudioLive SE, users get the ultimate solution for reliable, professional sound on stage and in the studio.

The StudioLive Series III SE Digital Mixers offer capabilities beyond any solution in their class:



Third-party Milan certification ensures reliable, low-latency, time-aligned AVB audio networking with guaranteed interoperability-allowing StudioLive to effortlessly route audio anywhere with intuitive control and unshakable reliability.

FlexMixes provide flexibility to individually configure Aux, Subgroup and Matrix mixes to create over 20 distinct routing configurations, in addition to a dedicated stereo main output.

Flexible Routing accommodates patching up to four sources (analog, network, USB and SD card) to any channel, plus the ability to switch between them at the press of a button.

Virtual Soundcheck allows sound engineers to recall previous recordings and mix scenes, instantly name channels and engage digital returns-all with the click of a button.

The mixers function as a 64x64 channel bidirectional audio interface, delivering Integrated Recording for effortless individual channel capture and streamlined routing to plug-in racks, while allowing uninterrupted performance recording via Capture software or the onboard multitrack SD card. And for those who want to take their recordings further, StudioLive is fully compatible with the award-winning DAW, Studio One Pro .

Metro remote access gives users full control of settings, routing, levels and effects processing over an internet connection-while delivering low-latency audio monitoring directly from a local device. Customized Configurations and User Settings let users create tailored fader layouts for quick access to critical channels and lock EQ, dynamics, gain staging, scenes, projects and level limits-keeping less experienced operators focused and on track.

"We're excited to launch the new special edition StudioLive Digital Mixers," said Adrian Haselhuber, VP of PreSonus Hardware. "We designed these mixers specifically to address the real-world challenges audio engineers and musicians face during live performances. These powerful mixers come packed with innovative features, including an entire software package to get started recording quickly and easily."

Additionally, StudioLive SE mixers have new ergonomic improvements, expanded reverb parameter set with pro-level depth and precise sonic control, upgraded analog-modeled EQs and compressors plus a new variable release on the Fat Channel limiter for even more tonal sculpting. For those with existing StudioLive Series III Digital Console and Rack Mixers, this release delivers a free firmware update that includes every new DSP and audio networking feature addition plus over 40 improvements to ensure optimized performance and rock-solid stability. A free companion firmware release adds Milan-certified AVB networking for StudioLive Series III ecosystem products (NSB Stage Boxes, EarMix Personal Monitor Mixer and AVB-D16 Dante Bridge).

StudioLive SE 16 ($1,999.99 USD, £1,799 GBP, €2,149 EUR, $3,899 AUD, ¥359,920 JPY)



17 Fully recallable touch-sensitive motorized faders (16 channel + 1 Main).

17 XMAX-R remote preamps onboard.

Portable, rack-mountable and flexible 40-channel digital console available with 26 mix buses, integrated recording, advanced audio networking and a complete professional software suite (Studio One Pro, Metro, Capture, QMix®-UC and Universal Control).

7 new State-Space modeled EQ (10 total) and 8 new vintage-inspired compressor (11 total) options available on every input and bus.

Milan-certified AVB audio networking ecosystem makes it easy to connect PreSonus NSB stage boxes, EarMix 16M personal monitor mixers, other StudioLive Series III mixers and AVB-D16 Dante bridge.

Continuously bidirectional 64x64 USB 2.0 interface. Fixed Fat Channel for fast direct access to critical functions.

StudioLive SE 24 ($2,999.99 USD, £2,649 GBP, €3,149 EUR, $5,499 AUD, ¥470,140 JPY)



25 Fully recallable touch-sensitive motorized faders (24 Channel + 1 Main).

33 XMAX-R remote preamps onboard.

Portable and flexible 40-channel digital console available with 26 mix buses, integrated recording, advanced audio networking and a complete professional software suite (Studio One Pro, Metro, Capture, QMix®-UC and Universal Control).

7 new State-Space modeled EQ (10 total) and 8 new vintage-inspired compressor (11 total) options available on every input and bus.

Milan-certified AVB audio networking ecosystem makes it easy to connect PreSonus NSB stage boxes, EarMix 16M personal monitor mixers, other StudioLive Series III mixers and AVB-D16 Dante bridge.

Continuously bidirectional 64x64 USB 2.0 interface. Fixed Fat Channel for fast direct access to critical functions.

StudioLive SE 32 ($3,499.99 USD, £3,049 GBP, €3,649 EUR, $6,499 AUD, ¥527,670 JPY)



33 Fully recallable touch-sensitive motorized faders (32 Channel + 1 Main).

33 XMAX-R remote preamps onboard.

Powerful and flexible 40-channel digital console available with 26 mix buses, integrated recording, advanced audio networking and a complete professional software suite (Studio One Pro, Metro, Capture, QMix®-UC and Universal Control).

7 new State-Space modeled EQ (10 total) and 8 new vintage-inspired compressor (11 total) options available on every input and bus.

Milan-certified AVB audio networking ecosystem makes it easy to connect PreSonus NSB stage boxes, EarMix 16M personal monitor mixers, other StudioLive Series III mixers and AVB-D16 Dante bridge.

Continuously bidirectional 64x64 USB 2.0 interface.

Dynamic fat channel with 8 scribble strip displays. Bluetooth Input.

Watch the StudioLive Series III SE Digital Mixers launch video HERE and demo overview video HERE .

Lookbook with additional product descriptions can be found HERE and images of StudioLive Series III SE Digital Mixers can be found HERE .

For technical specs, additional information on new PreSonus® products and to find a retail partner near you, visit and . Join the conversation on social media by following @PreSonus and @Fender.

ABOUT FENDER MUSICAL INSTRUMENTS CORPORATION:

Since 1946, Fender has revolutionized music and culture as one of the world's leading musical instrument manufacturers, marketers and distributors. Fender Musical Instruments Corporation (FMIC)–whose portfolio of owned and licensed brands includes Fender®, Squier®, Gretsch® guitars, Jackson®, EVH®, Charvel®, Bigsby® and PreSonus® – follows a player-centric approach to crafting the highest-quality instruments and digital experiences across genres. Since 2015, Fender's digital arm has introduced a new ecosystem of products and interactive experiences to accompany players at every stage of their musical journey. This includes innovative apps and learning platforms designed to complement Fender guitars, amplifiers, effects pedals, accessories and pro-audio gear, and inspire players through an immersive musical experience. FMIC is dedicated to unlocking the power of musical expression for all players, from beginners to history-making legends. In 2021, Fender celebrated 75 years of giving artists "wings to fly," carrying on the vision of its founder, Leo Fender, and connecting players through a shared love of music.

ABOUT PRESONUS AUDIO ELECTRONICS, INC.

PreSonus Audio Electronics Inc. is the leading designer and manufacturer of recording and live-sound hardware and software solutions that solve real-world problems for creatives of all levels. Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Baton Rouge, La., PreSonus® designs innovative audio tools for musicians, content creators, producers, and audio engineers, providing professional sound quality and features without sacrificing affordability. Today, PreSonus is an owned brand under Fender Musical Instruments Corporation (FMIC). While most guitar and bass players still plug into amplifiers, many also plug their instruments into interfaces, recording songs as well as using virtual amps and effects to create their sounds. With a shared passion for music and a commitment to innovation, FMIC and PreSonus are focused on delivering an ecosystem that seamlessly integrates hardware and software for an effortless end-to-end experience. For more information, visit . Join the conversation on social media by @PreSonus on YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, X, Facebook, Threads.

PreSonus, the Wave logo, and the Studio One logo are trademarks of PreSonus Audio Electronics, Inc., and/or its affiliates. All other product and company names may be trademarks of their respective owners, and may be used herein under license. Use of them does not imply any affiliation with or endorsement by or of the respective owners.

