DATAMYTE UNVEILS COMPOSE-Ai TO CREATE DIGITAL WORKFLOWS UTILIZING AI-ASSISTED TECHNOLOGY AND COMMANDS

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This groundbreaking capability is ideal for teams responding to emerging quality, safety, or operational issues that require new processes. Instead of creating forms manually or relying on legacy templates, users can now enter natural language prompts describing what the workflow should do. Compose-ai instantly builds a draft workflow that can be reviewed, edited, and enhanced within Digital Clipboard using the platform's intuitive no-code tools.

Once finalized, the workflow can be assigned to specific users, integrated with tasks and escalations, and deployed across teams. This accelerates how quickly organizations can respond to changes and improve compliance.

"Compose-ai gives our clients complete freedom to create what they need, when they need it," said Joel Ronning, CEO of DATAMYTE . "You're no longer limited by whether a form already exists or whether you have the time to build one from scratch. If you can describe the issue, Compose-ai can help you solve it. This is what digital agility looks like on the frontlines."

With Compose-ai, Digital Clipboard continues to redefine what's possible for operational teams. Whether digitizing established processes with Convert-ai or generating entirely new ones with Compose-ai, DATAMYTE empowers teams to take ownership of their processes and scale improvement with speed and precision.

About DATAMYTE

For over 50 years, DATAMYTE has been a global pioneer in production and quality management solutions dedicated to improving productivity, compliance, safety, and quality in manufacturing. Their offerings enable teams to address issues efficiently, improve data visibility, escalate concerns, and streamline workflows for corrective action. DATAMYTE's product portfolio includes hardware and software solutions for Quality Planning, Mobile and Fixed Station Data Acquisition, Statistical Process Control, Residual Torque Management, and Digital Transformation. With a focus on data intelligence, DATAMYTE's premier no-code + ai Digital Clipboard platform enables manufacturers to streamline processes, improve product quality, and drive operational excellence. Learn more at

