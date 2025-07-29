Linksquares Strengthens Global Leadership Team With New VP Of Sales For Next Phase Of Growth In AI-Powered Contract Lifecycle Management

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Most recently, Newman served as Head of Enterprise & Large Enterprise Sales North America for LinkedIn Learning, where he led sales aligned to LinkedIn's Talent Solutions business. There, he helped customers build the critical skillsets they need to thrive in a rapidly evolving world, covering the most in-demand skills in tech, AI, business, leadership, creative and more. His previous leadership roles at Glint, Evertrue, Smarterer, and Cornerstone OnDemand, illustrate his long-standing commitment to growing revenue, supporting complex sales organizations, and meeting customer needs in demanding markets.

"James is a celebrated and welcome addition to the LinkSquares revenue organization," said Steve McKenzie, Chief Customer and Revenue Officer, LinkSquares. "James' storied experience and expertise growing teams and revenue will support LinkSquares' continued success and revenue momentum. We are excited for our growth and growing team."

James Newman is an influential and strategic extension of the LinkSquares leadership team. His extensive experience building commercial teams from the ground up, leading large dispersed teams, and overseeing triple digit growth and hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue on a global stage is key to LinkSquares' vision as the organization continues to evolve.

"I am thrilled to join LinkSquares at such an exciting stage of growth," said Newman. "As an early AI innovator delivering real, lasting value, on a proven and trusted platform, its mission instantly resonated with me. The passion, product, and culture all clicked - I'm excited to roll up my sleeves and help drive the next phase of strategic growth with this talented team."

LinkSquares' AI-powered CLM platform is revolutionizing contract management, helping businesses streamline processes, reduce risk, and increase efficiency. With a focus on customer success and a clear vision for the future, LinkSquares reaffirms its commitment to maintaining its market leadership with this addition.

LinkSquares has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America for the fourth time, ranking #707. This recognition highlights the company's commitment to growth and delivering value to customers.

Additionally, LinkSquares has been recognized on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500TM for the fourth year in a row, securing the #174 spot. This recognition highlights a 675% growth during the last period and underscores the trust customers place in the company's AI-powered contract analytics and management solutions.

LinkSquares is the leading AI-powered contract lifecycle management platform, trusted by more than 1,000 customers, including DraftKings, ProPharma, Wayfair, and the Boston Celtics. LinkSquares' advanced AI engine is uniquely designed with a proprietary blend of predictive and generative AI, specifically trained to excel with legal documents. LinkSquares revolutionizes contract management by delivering powerful analytics, minimizing organizational risk, and enhancing the speed and precision of contract workflows at every stage - unlocking greater efficiency, reliability, and strategic value for teams across the business.

