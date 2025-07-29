Cannabis Pharmaceuticals Market Report 2025-2029 And 2034 Featuring Leading Players - Curaleaf, Aphria, Green Thumb Industries, Trulieve Cannabis Corp, And Tilray
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|175
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$9.45 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$56.37 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|56.2%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Cannabis Pharmaceuticals Market Characteristics
3. Cannabis Pharmaceuticals Market Trends and Strategies
4. Cannabis Pharmaceuticals Market - Macro Economic Scenario Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, and the Recovery from COVID-19 on the Market
5. Global Cannabis Pharmaceuticals Growth Analysis and Strategic Analysis Framework
5.1. Global Cannabis Pharmaceuticals PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)
5.2. Analysis of End Use Industries
5.3. Global Cannabis Pharmaceuticals Market Growth Rate Analysis
5.4. Global Cannabis Pharmaceuticals Historic Market Size and Growth, 2019-2024, Value ($ Billion)
5.5. Global Cannabis Pharmaceuticals Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2024-2029, 2034F, Value ($ Billion)
5.6. Global Cannabis Pharmaceuticals Total Addressable Market (TAM)
6. Cannabis Pharmaceuticals Market Segmentation
6.1. Global Cannabis Pharmaceuticals Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion
- Cannabinoid-Based Pharmaceuticals Cannabis Extracts Synthetic Cannabinoids
6.2. Global Cannabis Pharmaceuticals Market, Segmentation by Formulation Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion
- Capsules and Tablets Oils and Tinctures Topical Solutions
6.3. Global Cannabis Pharmaceuticals Market, Segmentation by Therapeutic Application, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion
- Cancer Neurological Disorders Pain Management
6.4. Global Cannabis Pharmaceuticals Market, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion
- Hospital Pharmacies Online Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies
6.5. Global Cannabis Pharmaceuticals Market, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion
- Hospitals and Clinics Rehabilitation Centers Research Organizations
6.6. Global Cannabis Pharmaceuticals Market, Sub-Segmentation of Cannabinoid-Based Pharmaceuticals, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion
- THC-Based Pharmaceuticals CBD-Based Pharmaceuticals Combination of THC and CBD Pharmaceuticals Other Cannabinoid-Based Formulations
6.7. Global Cannabis Pharmaceuticals Market, Sub-Segmentation of Cannabis Extracts, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion
- Full-Spectrum Cannabis Extracts Broad-Spectrum Cannabis Extracts Isolate Cannabis Extracts (CBD Isolate)
6.8. Global Cannabis Pharmaceuticals Market, Sub-Segmentation of Synthetic Cannabinoids, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion
- Synthetic THC Analogues Synthetic CBD Analogues Synthetic Cannabinoid Receptor Agonists Designer Synthetic Cannabinoids
7. Cannabis Pharmaceuticals Market Regional and Country Analysis
7.1. Global Cannabis Pharmaceuticals Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion
7.2. Global Cannabis Pharmaceuticals Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion
Companies Featured
- Curaleaf Holdings Inc. Aphria Inc. Green Thumb Industries Inc. Trulieve Cannabis Corp. Tilray Inc. Cresco Labs Inc. Columbia Care Inc. Acreage Holdings Inc. Canopy Growth Corporation Aurora Cannabis Inc. MedMen Enterprises Inc. OrganiGram Holdings Inc. Cronos Group Enveric Biosciences Inc. Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. Valens Company Inc. Charlotte's Web Holdings Inc. Medical Marijuana Inc. Aleafia Health Inc. Supreme Cannabis Company Inc. Avicanna Inc. Emerald Health Therapeutics Inc.
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
-
Cannabis Pharmaceuticals Market
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTSE Sponsors Major Blockchain Conferences In Vietnam, Reinforcing Commitment To Southeast Asian Market
- NEXST Launches Web3 VR Entertainment Platform With K-Pop Group UNIS As First Global Partner
- New FBS Analysis Highlights Liquidity Trends And Market Phases In Crypto
- XRPL Is Breaking $100M TVL While Dexrp, Has Already Raised Over $100,000,000 In IDO
- AF 5.0: With AF5.0 Logic Maps, Strategy Architecture Becomes Actionable
- Satoshimeme ($SATOSHI) Emerges, Declaring 'Return Of Satoshi Nakamoto'
- Heka Raises $14M To Bring Real-Time Identity Intelligence To Financial Institutions
CommentsNo comment