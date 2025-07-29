Cannabis Pharmaceuticals Market Report 2025-2029 And 2034 Featuring Leading Players - Curaleaf, Aphria, Green Thumb Industries, Trulieve Cannabis Corp, And Tilray

Dublin, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cannabis Pharmaceuticals Market Report 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The cannabis pharmaceuticals market size has grown exponentially in recent years. It will grow from $6.03 billion in 2024 to $9.45 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 56.66%. The cannabis pharmaceuticals market size is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. It will grow to $56.37 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 56.29%.



This Cannabis Pharmaceuticals market report delivers an in-depth analysis of the market's key characteristics, including size, growth potential, and segmentation. It provides a detailed breakdown of the market across major regions and leading countries, highlighting historical data and future growth projections. The report also examines the competitive landscape, market share insights, emerging trends, and strategic developments shaping the market.

The growth in the historic period of the cannabis pharmaceuticals market can be attributed to several key factors, the increase in the legalization of medical cannabis, rising awareness of the therapeutic benefits of cannabinoids, a growing prevalence of chronic and neurological disorders, supportive regulatory frameworks, expanding investments from pharmaceutical companies, and a shift in public perception toward cannabis as a viable healthcare solution. Looking forward, the growth in the forecast period is expected to be driven by increasing regulatory approvals for medical cannabis, growing awareness of its benefits, expanding applications in the management of pain and neurological disorders, and a rising prevalence of chronic illnesses.

North America was the largest region in the cannabis pharmaceuticals market in 2024. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

Innovations in drug delivery systems and the establishment of favorable reimbursement policies will also play a crucial role in market growth. Key trends in the forecast period include advancements in cannabinoid extraction technologies, the development of targeted drug delivery systems, the adoption of synthetic cannabinoid formulations, improvements in clinical trial methodologies, and the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery.

The growing prevalence of epilepsy is expected to drive the expansion of the cannabis pharmaceuticals market. Epilepsy, a neurological disorder marked by recurrent, unprovoked seizures due to abnormal brain activity, is becoming more common due to improved diagnoses, increased awareness, and better reporting. Environmental, genetic, and lifestyle factors may also contribute to the rise in cases. Cannabis-based treatments have shown promise in managing epilepsy by using cannabinoids such as CBD to reduce the frequency and severity of seizures in patients who do not respond to traditional anti-epileptic drugs.

Companies in the cannabis pharmaceuticals market are increasingly focusing on the development of innovative products, such as advanced medical cannabis formulations, to address a variety of medical conditions and improve patient outcomes. These formulations are specially designed cannabis-based products optimized for therapeutic use, incorporating precise doses of cannabinoids such as THC and CBD.

