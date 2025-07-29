Broadband Subscribers Reach 979.71 Million, Total Telephone Users At 1,218.36 Million
In the month of June, 13.58 million subscribers submitted their requests for Mobile Number Portability (MNP), according to the TRAI data.
The total telephone subscribers in India increased from 1,207.08 million at the end of May to 1,218.36 million at the end of June, thereby showing a monthly growth rate of 0.93 per cent.
Total wireless (mobile) subscribers increased from 1,161.03 million at the end of May to 1,163.03 million at the end of June, thereby registering a monthly growth rate of 0.17 per cent.
Wireless (mobile) subscription in urban areas increased from 630.42 million at the end of May to 633.14 million at the end of June and wireless (mobile) subscription in rural areas decreased from 530.60 million to 529.88 million during the same period.
Monthly growth rate of urban and rural wireless (mobile) subscription was 0.43 per cent and -0.14 per cent, respectively.
The overall wireline tele-density in India increased from 2.73 per cent at the end of May to 3.36 per cent at the end of June. Urban and rural wireline tele-density were 8.25 per cent and 0.61 per cent, respectively, on June 30.
The respective share of urban subscribers, and rural subscribers in total wireline subscribers were 88.42 per cent and 11.58 per cent, respectively, at the end of June 2025.
BSNL, MTNL, and APSFL, the three PSUs access service providers, held 21.04 per cent of the wireline market share, the data showed.
“As on June 30, 2025, the private access service providers held 92.20 per cent market share of the wireless (mobile) subscribers, whereas BSNL and MTNL, the two PSU access service providers, had a market share of only 7.80 per cent,” the TRAI data showed.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTSE Sponsors Major Blockchain Conferences In Vietnam, Reinforcing Commitment To Southeast Asian Market
- NEXST Launches Web3 VR Entertainment Platform With K-Pop Group UNIS As First Global Partner
- New FBS Analysis Highlights Liquidity Trends And Market Phases In Crypto
- XRPL Is Breaking $100M TVL While Dexrp, Has Already Raised Over $100,000,000 In IDO
- AF 5.0: With AF5.0 Logic Maps, Strategy Architecture Becomes Actionable
- Satoshimeme ($SATOSHI) Emerges, Declaring 'Return Of Satoshi Nakamoto'
- Heka Raises $14M To Bring Real-Time Identity Intelligence To Financial Institutions
CommentsNo comment