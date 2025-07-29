Silvus Technologies Partners With Commdex To Expand Access To Streamcaster® MANET Radios For State, Local And Federal Agencies

MENAFN - PR Newswire) LOS ANGELES, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Silvus Technologies, Inc. ("Silvus"), a leader in advanced wireless communications systems, today announced a strategic partnership with Commdex, a premier systems integrator for mission-critical communications. The collaboration will expand nationwide access to Silvus' StreamCaster Mobile Ad Hoc Network (MANET) radios to state, local, and federal agencies.

Effective immediately, this partnership integrates Silvus' industry-leading tactical mesh networking technology into Commdex's solutions portfolio - addressing the rising demand for mobile, resilient, and decentralized communications. From natural disasters to high-risk tactical operations, StreamCaster MANET radios enable critical connectivity when every second counts.

"We're proud to partner with Commdex to deliver the performance and reliability of StreamCaster MANET radios to public safety, first responders and disaster response organizations across the country," said Jimi Henderson, Vice President of Sales at Silvus Technologies. "Commdex's deep expertise in designing and deploying advanced, communications networks make them an ideal partner to support government agencies in implementing secure, reliable mesh networks that perform when it matters most."

The Silvus family of StreamCaster MANET radios are engineered to operate independently of traditional communications infrastructure, deliver high-fidelity video, voice and data communications with class-leading output power, range, and mobility. At the heart of every StreamCaster MANET radio is Silvus' leading-edge MN-MIMO waveform technology that creates a self-healing, self-forming, and adaptive mesh network – capable of linking hundreds of nodes with unmatched data rate throughput, EW resiliency, and scalability. This architecture enables the creation of a Tactical Bubble – a mission-ready ecosystem that connects personnel, vehicles, unmanned systems, and command elements into a unified, resilient communications network.

"Commdex and Silvus share a common mission – delivering networking solutions that provide the vital communications link to those responsible for the safety and security of our communities." said Prince Niyyar, CEO of Commdex. "Recent natural disasters have exposed critical gaps in emergency communications when traditional infrastructure fails. Through this partnership, we're providing our clients with a critical capability – resilient, high performance mesh networks that perform in the most challenging environments, and when every second could mean the difference between life and death."

In addition to Silvus StreamCaster MANET radios, Commdex clients will now have access to the recently launched Spectrum Dominance 2.0. Available as a software licensable extension of Silvus' proprietary MN-MIMO waveform, Spectrum Dominance 2.0 is an ever-expanding suite of Low Probability of Intercept/Detection (LPI/LPD), Anti-Jamming, and Advanced Threat Protection capabilities that provide secure and protected electronic warfare (EW) resilient communications in contested environments, without sacrificing performance.

Commdex will begin immediate deployment of StreamCaster systems, backed by hands-on training and technical support through their nationwide service network.

Agencies looking to enhance their tactical communications capabilities with Silvus' StreamCaster MANET radios can contact Commdex for more information.

About Silvus Technologies, Inc.

As the world's leading provider of advanced MANET and MIMO communications systems, Silvus Technologies is reshaping mesh network technology for mission-critical applications – on the ground, in the air, and at sea. Its battle proven StreamCaster family of MANET radios and proprietary MN-MIMO waveform provides the vital communications link for defense, law enforcement, and public safety agencies around the world, and in the toughest operational environments. Developed by a team of top PhD scientists and design engineers, Silvus Technologies continues to innovate communications technology for the tactical edge with unmatched range, data throughput, EW resiliency, and scalability. Silvus Technologies is privately held with world headquarters located in Los Angeles, CA. Learn more at .

About Commdex

Commdex provides network solutions to telecommunications service providers and manufacturers for the deployment of telecom networks, facilities, and supporting systems. Commdex specializes in designing and implementing mission-critical voice and data networks over 4G/5G, Wi-Fi, microwave, land mobile radio, DAS, SATCOM, and other technologies. Commdex offers a broad, rich portfolio of proven telecom solutions. Its solutions, services, and methodologies have been tested and proven in hundreds of customer environments. Its customer base ranges from state, local, and federal customers to large enterprises and equipment manufacturers. For more information, visit Commdex at .

