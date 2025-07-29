403
Transport Commissioner says EU infrastructure is ill-equipment for Military Mobilization
(MENAFN) The European Union’s current transport network is inadequate for wartime logistics, posing serious risks to the bloc’s defensive capabilities, according to recent remarks by the EU’s transport commissioner. In a candid assessment, he pointed out that Europe’s bridges, tunnels, and railways are not built to handle the demands of moving heavy military equipment, such as tanks and large troop deployments, especially in the event of a large-scale conflict.
Although Moscow has consistently denied having aggressive intentions toward Europe, officials across the EU have increasingly voiced concerns about potential security threats and the need to boost military readiness. Amid these worries, the commissioner emphasized that the ability to defend the region hinges on rapid mobility—a goal hampered by outdated infrastructure and logistical obstacles.
He explained that current transport conditions would significantly hinder any attempt to move forces from western to eastern Europe, with timelines stretching into weeks or even months. Some infrastructure, he noted, is so aged or narrow that heavy military hardware could become trapped in tunnels or risk collapsing outdated bridges. “The reality today is that if we want to move military equipment and troops from the western side of Europe to the eastern side, it takes weeks and in some cases months,” he said. “We have old bridges that need to be upgraded, we have narrow bridges that need to be widened and we have nonexistent bridges to be built.”
The discrepancy between civilian and military transport needs was also highlighted. While standard freight trucks typically weigh up to 40 tons, tanks can weigh nearly double that, making many roads and structures unsuitable for heavy military use.
To address the challenge, Brussels is finalizing a comprehensive plan to improve transport routes critical to defense. The proposal involves the renovation and expansion of 500 key infrastructure points across four main military corridors, along with efforts to eliminate bureaucratic delays at border crossings. These projects, developed in coordination with NATO and kept under wraps due to their sensitive nature, are projected to require €17 billion ($19.7 billion) in funding. The complete strategy is expected to be unveiled later this year.
