Reallusion's AI Render Brings 3D Precision To AI Image And Video Generation In Comfyui

AI Render enables the re-visualization of stylized 3D characters and scenes through a streamlined pipeline that supports both rapid visual exploration and consistent AI-driven re-imaging for stills and video production.

As a leading developer of real-time 3D animation tools, Reallusion empowers professionals and enthusiasts alike to step confidently into the future of 3D media creation.

The AI Render Open Beta is now live and available on the Reallusion Official Forum , where users can download the plugin, access tutorials, and connect with the development team and the active community.

Key Features

Seamless 3D & AI Integration

The foundation of AI Render is built on Reallusion's custom node for ComfyUI, enabling a seamless two-way connection between your AI workflow and Reallusion's 3D tools. It transfers full 3D scene data - including character poses, lighting, and camera angles - directly from iClone and Character Creator, with no technical setup required.

This integration is fully embedded into the intuitive UI of iClone and CC, allowing you to work visually and interactively while generating AI content with precision and creative control.

22 Built-In Style Presets

AI Render includes 22 professionally tuned presets across three categories: Realistic, 3D stylized, and 2D illustration. Each preset comes with optimized ControlNet settings, prompt templates, and rendering configurations for fast, consistent results.

Prompt + Reference-Based Customization

Users can guide AI results using traditional text prompts or reference images. The plugin supports IP Adapter, which allows AI to match the style and tone of any uploaded image without the need for complex prompt engineering.

Precise 3D ControlNet Guidance

Unlike AI tools that rely on 2D estimations, AI Render uses 3D-driven ControlNet inputs for stable, accurate generation across frames:



Depth: Spatial layering and facial accuracy

Pose: Reliable skeletal tracking, even with occlusion

Normal: Surface lighting and shading Edge (Canny): Clean outlines for stylized renders

All inputs are generated directly from real-time 3D environments built in iClone and Character Creator, using Reallusion's library of over 13,000 easily searchable, drag-and-drop assets, including characters, motions, lighting, and cameras. This makes it fast and intuitive to build structured scenes that provide AI with the consistent, frame-by-frame guidance it needs.

LoRA Dataset Creation for Character Consistency

To maintain consistent character appearances across AI videos, LoRA (Low-Rank Adaptation) training is supported. AI Render does not perform training directly but enables rapid dataset creation in iClone using batch rendering, pose libraries, and automated camera paths. Reallusion will provide project templates to assist in generating LoRA training sets for unique characters.

AI-Powered Storytelling for Character IP

AI Render is ideal for creators developing original IP characters. With Character Creator and iClone, users can design fully rigged, production-ready characters. AI Render extends their use into AI-generated movies, commercials, and stylized storytelling; all the while maintaining consistent look, expression, and style.

This isn't just AI for visuals, your characters can now appear in AI-generated content with the continuity and expressiveness of a real actor.

Compatibility and Requirements

System Requirements:



Operating System: Windows 10 or higher

GPU: NVIDIA RTX 30 series (8GB minimum), AMD GPUs are not supported Storage: ~80 GB recommended for full model installation

iClone 8.54 or Character Creator 4.54 (Note: Full versions are required. Trial versions are not supported.)

AI Render runs locally and is designed to work with:



Stable Diffusion 1.5 , Wan2.1 Fun 1.3B Control and Wan2.1 VACE 1.3B (default local models) Flux , HiDream , and FusionX are supported , but they require a more powerful hardware setup or must be run on a cloud GPU platform

Reallusion is also preparing cloud integration options for major platforms, such as RunPod and RunComfy, allowing users with modest hardware to generate high-resolution, commercial-quality outputs.

Community Challenge: Win Character Creator 5

To celebrate the launch, Reallusion is hosting a public AI Makeover Challenge from July 24 to August 22, 2025. Participants can transform their Character Creator 4 (CC4) characters using AI Render and submit images or videos for a chance to win a free copy of Character Creator 5 (CC5).

Get Started Now!

Learn more about the features of the AI Render plugin and the limited-time event in the full announcement . Visit the Reallusion Official Forum now to download AI Render, follow setup guides, and connect with the community!

SOURCE Reallusion Inc.