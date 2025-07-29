Aamal Net Profit Surges 17.5% To QR221.3M In H1

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: The Board of Directors of Aamal Company (Aamal), one of the region's leading diversified companies, yesterday announces its financial results for the six months ended 30 June 2025. The company posted total revenue of QR1,070.1m (H1 2024: QR1,045.2m). The gross profit increased by 0.2% to QR261.8m (H1 2024: QR261.3m) and the net profit attributable to Aamal equity holders was up 17.5% to QR221.3m (H1 2024: QAR 188.4m).

There were no fair value gains on investment properties in either H1 2025 or H1 2024. The reported earnings per share up 17.5% to QR0.035(H1 2024: QR0.030), the net capital expenditure decreased by QR6.2m to QR13.8m (H1 2024: QR19.9m) and the gearing reached to 2.93% (H1 2024: 0.69%).

Sheikh Mohamed bin Faisal bin Qassim Al Thani, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Aamal, commented:“Aamal's first-half performance is a strong endorsement of the Group's strategic direction and the capable leadership across all its business units. The results reflect our ability to consistently deliver value, supported by a diversified business model, disciplined execution, and a clear focus on long-term growth. With a growing project pipeline, including a QR3bn order backlog and plans to expand regionally through a new infrastructure and construction services company in Saudi Arabia, Aamal is well placed to capitalise on emerging opportunities and to continue to deliver strong results for all stakeholders.”

Rashid bin Ali Al Mansoori, Chief Executive Officer of Aamal, also commented:“Aamal's half-year results reflect the strength and resilience of our diversified business model, which continues to unlock opportunities across high-growth sectors. These results reinforce our confidence in the Company's strategic direction and its ability to capture long-term value across various markets in sector, not only in Qatar but in the wider region.

“Across each of our sector and business units our focus remains on accelerating growth and improving operational performance. Within the industrial manufacturing sector, we continued to deliver against this strategy throughout the period, achieving robust revenue and net profit growth. The sector also remained closely involved with major infrastructure and energy projects, supplemented by the signing of an additional QR1bn contract with Kahramaa, bringing the total order backlog to QR3bn. The planned creation of a new infrastructure and construction solutions company in Saudi Arabia was also announced, with potential to significantly boost Aamal's exposure to dynamic regional markets, while diversifying revenue streams and unlocking new growth opportunities.

“Looking ahead, we have good reason to be optimistic about maintaining the momentum generated during the first six months of the year. This set of results highlights well the benefits of Aamal's value creation strategy and investments, both in the last 6 months and 2024. Going forward, we are confident that these will continue to produce attractive opportunities for the Group to continue unlocking new growth avenues while increasing Aamal's positive value add across key sectors in Qatar and the GCC region in line with QNV 2030, to the benefit of both our shareholders and wider stakeholder groups.”