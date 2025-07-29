Trident Resources Signs Option Agreement To Option Adjoining Property On Major Gold Trend In Saskatchewan Canada
|Date
|Cash Payments
|Exploration Expenditures
|Number of Shares Issued
|% of Interest Earned in the Property (1)
|On Closing
|$10,000
|N/A
|25,000
|35%
|On the second anniversary of Closing
|$10,000
|$200,000
|25,000
|Additional 16% (total of 51%)
|On the third anniversary of Closing
|$10,000
|N/A
|N/A
|Additional 24% (total of 75%)
|On the fourth anniversary of Closing
|$10,000
|N/A
|N/A
|Additional 25% (total of 100%)
|TOTAL
|$40,000
|$200,000
|50,000
(1)The Company may accelerate any of the above noted earn-in phases and, in such case, the Company shall issue an additional 25,000 Shares to the Optionor.
The Optionor shall retain a 0.5% net smelter returns royalty from minerals mined and removed from the Project, of which the Optionee may purchase one-half, being 0.25%, at any time for $250,000.
The Shares issuable shall be subject to a statutory hold period of 4 months and 1 day from issuance. The transaction remains subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval. There are no finder's fees payable pursuant to the transaction.
Qualified Person:
The scientific and technical data contained in this news release was approved by Cornell McDowell, P.Geo., a non-independent“qualified person” under the National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure of Mineral Projects.
About Trident Resources Corp.:
Trident Resources Corp. is a Canadian public mineral exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of advanced-stage gold and copper exploration projects in Saskatchewan, Canada. The Company is advancing its 100% owned Contact Lake and Greywacke Lake projects which host significant historical gold resources located within the prospective and underexplored La Ronge Gold Belt, as well as the 100% owned Knife Lake copper project which contains a historical copper resource.
To find out more about Trident Resources Corp. (TSX-V: ROCK), visit the Company's website at
Trident Resources Corp.
Jonathan Wiesblatt, Chief Executive Officer
Email: ...
For further information contact myself or:
Andrew J. Ramcharan, PhD, P.Eng., Corporate Communications
Trident Resources Corp.
Telephone: 647-309-5130
Toll Free: 800-567-8181
Facsimile: 604-687-3119
Email: ...
NEITHER THE TSXV NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THE CONTENT OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.
Forward-Looking Information and Statements
This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although management believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, include market prices, exploration and development successes, regulatory approvals, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Please see the public filings of the Company at for further information.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
