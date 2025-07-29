Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Minister Of State For Foreign Affairs Bids Farewell To Ambassador Of Belgium

Minister Of State For Foreign Affairs Bids Farewell To Ambassador Of Belgium


2025-07-29 05:13:37
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Minister of State for Foreign Affairs HE Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi met on Tuesday with Ambassador of the Kingdom of Belgium to the State of Qatar HE William Asselborn, on the occasion of the conclusion of his tenure in the country.

HE the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs expressed his appreciation to HE the Ambassador for his efforts in strengthening bilateral relations and wished him continued success in his future assignments.

MENAFN29072025000063011010ID1109855727

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search