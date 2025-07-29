Minister Of State For Foreign Affairs Bids Farewell To Ambassador Of Belgium

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Minister of State for Foreign Affairs HE Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi met on Tuesday with Ambassador of the Kingdom of Belgium to the State of Qatar HE William Asselborn, on the occasion of the conclusion of his tenure in the country.

HE the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs expressed his appreciation to HE the Ambassador for his efforts in strengthening bilateral relations and wished him continued success in his future assignments.