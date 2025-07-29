403
Cambodia, Thailand Hold Ceasefire Talks Amid Mutual Accusations Of Violations
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LUMPUR, July 29 (KUNA) - The Cambodian and Thai armed forces held coordination meetings on Tuesday to implement the ceasefire agreement signed in Malaysia a day earlier, following four days of deadly border clashes that left dozens dead and displaced 300,000 people.
Cambodian Ministry of Defense spokesperson Maly Socheata said in a press conference, reported by the Khmer Times, that commanders from Cambodia and Thailand to activate the ceasefire, halt troop reinforcements, exchange information, and immediately notify senior leadership of any developments on the ground.
Socheata noted that additional meetings between regional commanders are being arranged and stressed that Cambodia is fully committed to honoring the joint ceasefire declaration brokered in Malaysia under the mediation of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.
She added that the next phase would involve forming a joint monitoring mechanism under Malaysia's ASEAN chairmanship, potentially including foreign military attaches, to rebuild trust and stabilize the border.
The Royal Thai Army accused Cambodia of violating the ceasefire, claiming that Cambodian forces launched attacks inside Thai territory after the truce took effect at midnight. Thai Army spokesperson Maj. Gen. Winthai Suvari said Thailand reserves its legitimate right to respond and defend itself.
Cambodia denied the allegations, insisting its forces had fully adhered to the agreement, Thai Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet both said the border situation had largely calmed, with both sides exercising restraint.
The ceasefire reached on Monday in Putrajaya with Malaysian mediation, US coordination, and Chinese participation, follows the heaviest cross-border fighting in years.
Tensions escalated after Thailand withdrew its ambassador from Phnom Penh and expelled Cambodia's envoy over landmine explosions that injured Thai soldiers-an incident Bangkok blamed on newly planted mines, which Cambodia denied.
The two countries have a long-standing border dispute over the Preah Vihear Temple and surrounding territory, the International Court of Justice ruled in 1962 that the temple belongs to Cambodia, but Thailand continues to claim adjacent areas.
While the border saw frequent clashes from 2008 to 2011, recent mutual troop movements have reignited the standoff, prompting regional and international calls for dialogue and restraint.
The next General Border Committee meeting is scheduled for August 4, 2025, to enhance communication between the prime ministers and defense and foreign ministers of both countries. (end)
