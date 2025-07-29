Smart Meter Company Evaluation Report 2025 Landis+Gyr, Itron, And Sagemcom Lead Via Smart Innovations, Global Reach, And Strategic Partnerships

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Smart Meter Companies Quadrant offers an in-depth analysis of the global smart meter market, highlighting top players such as Landis+Gyr, Itron Inc., and Sagemcom. This comprehensive evaluation covers technological advancements, product innovations, and emerging trends, with over 150 companies assessed and 18 recognized as leaders. Smart meters enable two-way communication, optimizing utility management and supporting sustainable initiatives. Key growth drivers include the rise of electric vehicles, microgrids, and net metering demand. Strategic expansions and innovations by leading companies bolster their market positioning and influence in the industry.

Dublin, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Meter - Company Evaluation Report, 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Smart Meter Companies Quadrant is a comprehensive industry analysis that provides valuable insights into the global market for Smart Meter. This quadrant offers a detailed evaluation of key market players, technological advancements, product innovations, and emerging trends shaping the industry. Over 150 companies were evaluated of which the Top 18 Smart Meter companies were categorized and recognized as the quadrant leaders.

Governments worldwide are launching various initiatives to meet future electricity demands while aiming to lower carbon emissions by encouraging renewable energy sources. Smart meters are poised to play a vital role in supporting these initiatives. Additionally, factors such as the rising adoption of electric vehicles, the development of microgrids and distributed energy storage solutions, and the growing demand for net metering are key drivers propelling the growth of the smart meter market.

The 360 Quadrant maps the Smart Meter companies based on criteria such as revenue, geographic presence, growth strategies, investments, and sales strategies for the market presence of the Smart Meter quadrant. The top criteria for product footprint evaluation included Communication Technology (Radiofrequency (RF), power line communication (PLC), and cellular technology), Component (Hardware and Software), and Technology (Automatic meter reading (AMR) and advanced metering infrastructure (AMI).

Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the smart meter market is characterized by prominent players such as Landis+Gyr, Itron Inc., Sagemcom, and Osaki Electric Co. Ltd. (EDMI). These companies utilize strategic partnerships, acquisitions, and innovations to enhance their Company Positioning and expand their market share. They focus on strengthening their Company Product Portfolio to meet diverse consumer needs and optimize Company Market Share across varied regions.

Landis+Gyr

Landis+Gyr holds a significant position in the smart meter market, emphasizing a strong Company Market Share through innovative solutions designed for residential, commercial, and industrial applications. The company continuously evolves its Company Product Portfolio with advanced metering solutions that facilitate efficient energy management for utilities worldwide. Landis+Gyr has focused heavily on global distribution networks to fortify its company positioning and differentiate its offerings from those of its competitors. Through strategic acquisitions and partnerships, Landis+Gyr promotes sustainable energy management and positions itself as a grid edge intelligence and smart infrastructure leader.

Itron Inc.

Itron Inc. maintains a robust company position with its comprehensive offerings of smart meters, including essential infrastructure solutions to enhance utility efficiency and service quality. By bolstering its Company Product Portfolio through innovations in automatic and real-time meter data management, Itron supports utilities in achieving significant operational efficiencies. Itron's strategic growth is driven by new product launches, partnerships, and regional expansions, which bolster its Company Market Share across North America, Asia Pacific, and other regions.

Sagemcom

Sagemcom is a key player distinguished by its extensive Company Product Portfolio and expertise in energy metering under its Smart City division. The company's focus on product innovation and strategic alliances enhances its Company Market Share and Positioning in both mature and emerging markets. To deliver integrated and efficient solutions, Sagemcom leverages its capabilities across related technologies, including IoT connectivity and high-frequency metering solutions. Its strong presence across key global markets reflects Sagemcom's commitment to expanding its influence and sustaining its growth trajectory within the smart meter landscape.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Stakeholders

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.1.1 Government Focus on Modernizing Grid Infrastructure

3.2.1.2 Greater Emphasis on Cutting Energy Bills by Monitoring Real-Time Consumption

3.2.1.3 Dynamic Electricity Pricing

3.2.1.4 High Adoption of Preventive Measures Against Grid Blackouts and Utility System Failures

3.2.1.5 Increased Need to Monitor Energy Consumption to Achieve Carbon Neutrality

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.2.1 High Setup and Operational Costs, Coupled with Interoperability Issues

3.2.2.2 Concerns Related to Consumer Acceptance and ROI Delays

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.2.3.1 Pressing Need to Reduce Non-Revenue Water Losses

3.2.3.2 Focus of Governments Worldwide on Reducing Aggregate Technical and Commercial Losses in Power Grids

3.2.3.3 Integration of AI and ML Technologies into Smart Meters

3.2.3.4 Rising Adoption of Electric and Hybrid Vehicles

3.2.3.5 Increasing Focus of Developing Countries on Improving Water Distribution Networks

3.2.4 Challenges

3.2.4.1 Requirement for Highly Skilled Professionals, Coupled with Data Privacy and Security Concerns

3.2.4.2 Complexities in Building Reliable Connections Between Smart Meters and Smart Grid Devices

3.3 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Business

3.4 Value Chain Analysis

3.5 Ecosystem Analysis

3.6 Technology Analysis

3.7 Patent Analysis

3.8 Key Conferences and Events, 2025

3.9 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.10 Impact of Gen AI/AI on Smart Meter Market

4 Competitive Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win, 2020-2025

4.3 Market Share Analysis, 2023

4.4 Revenue Analysis, 2019-2023

4.5 Company Valuation and Financial Metrics, 2025

4.6 Product Comparison

4.7 Company Evaluation Matrix: Key Players, 2023

4.8 Company Evaluation Matrix: Startups/SMEs, 2023

4.9 Competitive Scenario

Company Profiles

Key Players



Landis+Gyr

Itron Inc.

Siemens

Osaki Electric Co. Ltd.

Sagemcom

Schneider Electric

Wasion Group

Badger Meter, Inc.

Sensus (Xylem)

Honeywell International Inc.

Larsen & Toubro Limited

Kamstrup

Genus

Minsait Aclara

Other Players



Jiangsu Linyang Electronics

Hexing Electrical Co. Ltd.

Networked Energy Services

Pietro Fiorentini S.P.A.

Secure Meters Ltd.

Wegot Utility Solutions Pvt Ltd.

Axioma Metering

Drizzlex, Inc.

Conservation Labs, Inc. Bove Technology

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900