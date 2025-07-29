Fundedfx Launches Global Prop Trading Challenges With Flexible Scaling And On-Demand Payouts

FundedFX , a next-generation prop trading evaluation firm, has officially expanded its programs worldwide, giving traders of all experience levels access to up to $200,000 in simulated funded accounts, transparent evaluation challenges, and fast, reliable payouts. Built on a mission of transparency and equal opportunity, FundedFX is aiming to remove traditional capital barriers and help traders prove their skills in a fair, structured environment.

Clear Challenges and Transparent Rules

FundedFX gives traders two distinct ways to get funded: the 1-Step Challenge for speed-focused traders and the Classic 2-Step Challenge for those who thrive under structured progression.

With the 1-Step Challenge, traders can skip the waiting and move fast. It features a single evaluation phase, no second stage, and up to 90% profit splits. Traders choose account sizes from $10,000 to $200,000, with straightforward rules, a 30-day trading window, and low drawdown limits. Once funded, there are no minimum trading days, and payouts can be requested every 14 days-or sooner using the“30% best day rule.”

For those preferring a more traditional path, the 2-Step Challenge provides a phased route with higher leverage and longer trading periods. It includes two evaluation stages designed to test both strategy and consistency, followed by a funded account with the same generous payout model. This option is ideal for traders who excel over time and want to prove their edge across multiple benchmarks.

Both challenges offer up to 90% profit share, scalable funding up to $200,000, and entry fees starting as low as $85, making FundedFX a flexible, competitive solution for traders at any level.

Empowering Traders Everywhere

FundedFX operates on the principle that skill should define a trader's journey - not financial background. Its platform prioritizes fair terms, robust risk management tools, and comprehensive educational resources. Traders execute on the Match‐Trader platform- fully integrated with TradingView-combining deep liquidity, intuitive order management, and professional‐grade charting across desktop, web, and mobile devices.

A strong commitment to mentorship, community, and clear communication underpins FundedFX's approach, ensuring every trader, whether new or experienced, has the tools and guidance needed to succeed.

FundedFX's vision is to make prop trading more inclusive and transparent by focusing on talent, opportunity, and performance-based rewards.

For details on available challenges, profit splits, or payout processes, visit About FundedFX is a prop trading evaluation firm providing simulated accounts for skill-based trader funding challenges. Its model is designed to support traders with transparent terms, scalable funding opportunities, and reliable payouts while maintaining a strong emphasis on education, community, and fair trading practices.

