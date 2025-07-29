'The Google Of Sports Rules' Ruley Launches To Bring Instant Rule Clarity And Inspire Better Sportsmanship In Every Game

AI-powered app ecosystem eliminates confusion and disputes in sports starting with pickleball, padel, tennis (including new, niche sport, INTENNSE) and beyond

- Ruley Co-founder and CEO, Cassandra ToroianMIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- A game-changing new category of sports app is stepping onto courts and fields. Ruley, the E-Referee, the first-of-its-kind AI-powered mobile app sports rules assistant, officially launches today.Confusion over the rules is one of the biggest barriers in sports. From heated on-court disputes, to new players feeling too intimidated to even get started, unclear or inconsistent rule knowledge can disrupt games, discourage participation and diminish the spirit of play. That is where Ruley comes in with a bold mission: to eliminate confusion and disputes in sports by delivering instant, situation-based rule guidance when players need it most––and during an era when dispute tensions continue to rise in sports globally, among players, parents and spectators, too.Whether it's a fast-growing sport like pickleball, a traditional match of tennis or a new sport like padel, Ruley helps players resolve rule questions in seconds using dynamic, context-aware proprietary technology. Designed for both newcomers and seasoned players, Ruley is making sports more fair, fun and frictionless across all levels of play. Currently, Ruley offers iOS and Android mobile app versions for pickleball, padel and tennis (which includes the rules for INTENNSE, the new pro team tennis league), and it will soon be launching golf and backyard games such as cornhole and darts. Ruley's proprietary technology will also soon be available via license to integrate into a myriad of other sports websites and apps using its API and widgets.“Confusion over the rules shouldn't ruin the game,” said Ruley Co-founder and CEO, Cassandra Toroian.“We created Ruley to keep the focus where it belongs, which is on the game, not the argument. Our technology prioritizes sportsmanship and brings real-time clarity to the field, court or course, making sports more accessible and enjoyable for everyone.”--Making Sports Fair, Fast and Fun--Traditional rulebooks are static, hard to navigate and rarely helpful in real-time, particularly in amateur sports. Ruley changes that by using proprietary AI to provide answers on the actual gameplay scenario, giving players accurate, context-specific answers in moments. The average time it takes someone to answer a scenario or rules question using Ruley is less than 60 seconds, allowing games to flow more smoothly and enhancing the overall experience for participants.From recreational leagues and youth teams, to casual weekend players, Ruley's intuitive and simple experience is designed to:- Eliminate ambiguity around complex or lesser-known rules- Accelerate onboarding for players trying new sports or niche sports- Promote sportsmanship, particularly among younger athletes and their families in order to have a positive impact on society as a whole--Building a Better Culture in Sports--More than just a rules app, Ruley is a movement for better sportsmanship. By creating a shared standard of clarity and fairness, Ruley empowers players, coaches and parents to foster environments rooted in respect and integrity. Early users report improved player interactions, reduced tension during gameplay and a more welcoming experience for new athletes.--Scalable Across Sports and Built for the Future--Ruley's platform is built to grow alongside the ever-evolving sports landscape. Its AI can onboard new players to a sport in less than a week, making it ideal for both mainstream activities and emerging games. Already supporting three sports (padel, pickleball and tennis), with early partnerships in development, Ruley is positioned to become the go-to source for real-time rule guidance in multi-sport clubs, leagues and community centers and other sports applications via its API and widgets.About Ruley:Ruley is the world's first AI-powered rules assistant for recreational and amateur sports. Women-owned, and built to remove confusion, promote fairness, and enhance gameplay, Ruley provides instant, context-specific rule guidance across a growing list of sports and games. Whether you're a seasoned athlete or just learning the ropes, Ruley helps you play with confidence, clarity, and camaraderie.Just Ruley It.To learn more, visit ruley .

