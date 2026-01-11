403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Illegal Zionist settlers steal two hundred sheep in occupied West Bank
(MENAFN) In the early hours of Saturday, illegal Israeli settlers reportedly stole approximately 200 sheep and a vehicle during an assault on a Palestinian town northwest of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank.
Local sources stated that a group of settlers targeted a farm belonging to Palestinian resident Thaer al-Nabbali in the town of Kobar. During the raid, the farm’s guard was assaulted, his hands were tied, and he was briefly detained.
The sources added that the settlers made off with roughly 200 sheep along with a vehicle that had been parked nearby.
This incident comes amid a growing wave of violence by illegal settlers against Palestinians and their property across the West Bank. Residents have repeatedly raised concerns about the lack of protection for civilians and the absence of accountability for those carrying out such attacks.
Palestinian statistics indicate that since October 2023, Israeli forces and illegal settlers have killed at least 1,103 Palestinians in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, injured nearly 11,000, and detained around 21,000.
In a landmark ruling in July of last year, the International Court of Justice deemed Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territory illegal and called for the removal of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.
Local sources stated that a group of settlers targeted a farm belonging to Palestinian resident Thaer al-Nabbali in the town of Kobar. During the raid, the farm’s guard was assaulted, his hands were tied, and he was briefly detained.
The sources added that the settlers made off with roughly 200 sheep along with a vehicle that had been parked nearby.
This incident comes amid a growing wave of violence by illegal settlers against Palestinians and their property across the West Bank. Residents have repeatedly raised concerns about the lack of protection for civilians and the absence of accountability for those carrying out such attacks.
Palestinian statistics indicate that since October 2023, Israeli forces and illegal settlers have killed at least 1,103 Palestinians in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, injured nearly 11,000, and detained around 21,000.
In a landmark ruling in July of last year, the International Court of Justice deemed Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territory illegal and called for the removal of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment