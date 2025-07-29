403
China desires to maintain stable relations with South Korea
(MENAFN) China expressed its desire on Monday to maintain stable relations with South Korea, emphasizing the need for steady and cooperative ties between the two countries.
During his first phone conversation with South Korea’s newly appointed Foreign Minister Cho Hyun, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi called on both nations to uphold “good neighborliness.” Wang highlighted that China and South Korea should act as “genuine strategic cooperative partners” and work jointly to enhance their bilateral relationship. He underlined the significance of policy consistency, pointing to China’s stable approach toward South Korea.
Wang also stressed that, as supporters of multilateralism and free trade, both countries should resist “decoupling” and avoid disruptions to global supply chains in order to preserve stability.
Cho reaffirmed South Korea’s dedication to bolstering its relationship with China and advancing high-level exchanges aimed at deepening strategic cooperation. He underscored the importance of economic and trade collaboration and committed to actively promoting free trade discussions. Cho further highlighted South Korea’s intention to coordinate closely with China to uphold peace and stability in the region.
The two foreign ministers agreed to cooperate in making the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit a “new turning point” in their bilateral relations. South Korea’s Foreign Ministry confirmed its intention to strengthen the strategic partnership with China in a “steady and mature” way.
They also pledged to work together to ensure the APEC summit, scheduled to be held in South Korea from October 31 to November 1, yields meaningful outcomes for both countries.
