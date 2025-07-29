Sheikh Mohammed Walks Inside Dubai Metro Station, Greets Guests At Atlantis The Royal
Commuters on the Dubai Metro were in for a royal surprise when none other than Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Ruler of Dubai, was spotted casually passing through a station.
The UAE Royal was recently seen across the emirate-his latest appearance at Mall of the Emirates , where he strolled alongside staff along the mall's aisles.
Sheikh Mohammed's latest appearance at the Dubai Metro station gave public transport commuters an up-close encounter with the UAE Ruler.
Earlier this month, he visited a Dubai Tram station and waited patiently like any other passenger then rode the train.
In a video posted online, Sheikh Mohammed, who also serves as UAE Vice-President and Prime Minister, is seen walking on travellators which metro riders take to reach the station.
Later on, the Ruler takes the electric escalator to go to the platform and wait for the train.
Sheikh Mohammed then reaches the Sobha Realty Metro station on the metro red line. As with his other appearances this week, he was without armed guards, moving casually which is a striking contrast to many global leaders.
During another visit to one of Dubai's many landmarks, Sheikh Mohammed walked inside Atlantis the Royal, cane in hand while greeting guests of the ultra luxury hotel.
