403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
BTC/USD Forecast 29/07: Holds Below $120K Barrier (Video)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
- Bitcoin has gotten hammered during the day, but we remain stuck in this range as most markets are really not doing anything right now. We are in the worst time of year for momentum for most markets as volume dries up. And you have to keep in mind that Bitcoin is no longer a peripheral market. It's now an ETF on Wall Street.
Anything below there could open up a move down to the 50 day EMA, possibly the $110,000 level, but I don't expect to see that I do look at it as both of them as being an area that I might be interested in buying.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewIf we can get a daily close above the $120,000 level, then I think you've got a situation where we probably kick off the next leg higher, and the measured move for this market would be for the $130,000 level, as it does tend to move in $10,000 increments. Again, though, this is a very quiet time of year on Wall Street, so therefore Bitcoin may not have anywhere to be for a while.Ready to trade Bitcoin forecasts & predictions ? We've shortlisted the best MT4 crypto brokers in the industry for you.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Forex Expo Dubai 2025 Nears Sell-Out As Over 250 Global Brands Confirm Participation
- Bitget Launches TACUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Support
- $MBG Token Pre-Sale Set For July 15 - Only 7 Million Tokens Available At $0.35
- The Sandbox Launches Largest LAND Sale To Date On GBM Auctions
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin PEPETO Raises Above $5.5M In Presale
- Independence Benefits Helps Federal Employees Navigate Retirement Amid VSIP Offers, TSP Volatility, And FEGLI Cost Increases
CommentsNo comment