Drägerwerk AG & Co. Kgaa: Dräger With Strong Order Intake In The First Half Of 2025 Highest Demand In Five Years

Lübeck – Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA significantly increased its order intake in the first half of 2025 thanks to strong demand. At EUR 1,738 million, order intake exceeded the high prior-year figure by around EUR 134 million (6 months 2024: EUR 1,604.3 million). Net sales increased by 0.4 percent (net of currency effects) to around EUR 1,510 million. Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) amounted to EUR 20.4 million (6 months 2024: EUR 55.8 million). The EBIT margin amounted to 1.3 percent (6 months 2024: 3.7 percent).
“With stable net sales and a positive operating result, our business performed solidly overall in the first half of 2025. We also achieved the highest order intake since the record half-year 2020. This paves the way for stronger net sales growth in the second half of the year,” says Stefan Dräger, Chairman of the Executive Board of Drägerwerk Verwaltungs AG.
Rising demand in both divisions and all regions
In the medical division, order intake increased by 14.8 percent (net of currency effects) to EUR 1,010.8 million (6 months 2024: EUR 900.1 million). This was due in particular to the high demand for our ventilators, anesthesia machines, services and consumables. We also received a major multi-year order for hospital infrastructure systems from Mexico.
In the safety division, order intake rose by 4.2 percent (net of currency effects) to EUR 727.2 million (6 months 2024: EUR 704.3 million). Demand for engineered solutions, respiratory and personal protection products and gas detection were the main contributors to this development.
Net sales development not yet as dynamic as order development
The medical division recorded an increase in net sales of 1.8 percent (net of currency effects) to EUR 851.1 million (6 months 2024: EUR 846.3 million). Growth was driven by the APAC and Germany regions. Net sales declined in the EMEA and Americas regions.
In the safety division, net sales fell by 1.4 percent (net of currency effects) to EUR 659.2 million (6 months 2024: EUR 674.2 million). This was due to the decline in the EMEA and Americas regions, which was not fully offset by growth in Germany and APAC.
Earnings clearly positive, but below prior year
At EUR 20.4 million, our EBIT did not reach the prior-year figure (6 months 2024: EUR 55.8 million). The main reason for the decline in earnings were the positive one-off effects in the prior year: in the second quarter of 2024, we sold a local non-core business unit in the Netherlands and a property in the U.S. for a total of around EUR 20 million. In addition to these base effects, currency and customs effects had a negative impact on earnings performance. Adjusted for the negative impact of these effects, our EBIT would have significantly exceeded the prior-year figure in the past half year.“This shows that we are making progress in improving our profitability,” says Stefan Dräger.
Business development in the second quarter
Dräger's net sales increased by 1.8 percent (net of currency effects) to EUR 780.0 million (Q2 2024: EUR 784.7 million). The gross margin fell by 0.5 percentage points to 43.8 percent (Q2 2024: 44.3 percent). EBIT amounted to EUR 20.0 million (Q2 2024: EUR 40.7 million). The EBIT margin amounted to 2.6 percent (Q2 2024: 5.2 percent).
Annual forecast confirmed
“The good order development and the usual increase in growth momentum in the second half of the year make us confident that we will see a strong acceleration in net sales and earnings in the second half of the year,” says Stefan Dräger.
Further information is available in the financial report at
