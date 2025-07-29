403
US Justice Department Accuses Federal Judge of Misconduct
(MENAFN) The U.S. Justice Department submitted a formal misconduct grievance on Monday against a senior federal judge, citing controversial remarks made about President Donald Trump, according to Attorney General Pam Bondi.
"Today at my direction, @TheJusticeDept filed a misconduct complaint against U.S. District Court Chief Judge James Boasberg for making improper public comments about President Trump and his Administration,” Bondi posted on X.
She continued by stating, "These comments have undermined the integrity of the judiciary, and we will not stand for that," emphasizing the seriousness of the department’s position.
Earlier in April, Judge Boasberg determined that there was sufficient justification to consider the Trump administration in criminal contempt for disregarding an order to suspend deportation flights transporting migrants to El Salvador.
In his 46-page ruling, Boasberg asserted that “the Government’s actions on that day illustrate a willful disregard for its Order,” labeling the behavior as a “deliberate disregard” for the court's instructions.
He further noted, “The Court does not reach such conclusion lightly or hastily; indeed, it has given defendants ample opportunity to rectify or explain their actions. None of their responses has been satisfactory,” signaling the court’s dissatisfaction with the administration’s explanations.
In response, Trump rejected any claims of wrongdoing and referred to Boasberg as a “radical left” judge, even calling for his impeachment.
The Justice Department, meanwhile, has accused Boasberg of exceeding his judicial authority.
