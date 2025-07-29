Qatari Students Attend Arab Children's Parliament Session To Promote Cultural Identity And Leadership

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: A delegation of students from the State of Qatar took part in the second session of the fourth cycle of the Arab Children's Parliament, hosted by the Emirate of Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates from July 22 to 26.

The event brought together 56 young parliamentarians representing 14 Arab countries in a forum dedicated to amplifying the voice of the Arab child and nurturing leadership qualities among the youth.

The Qatari delegation included students Tarf Abdullah Al-Afifa, Maryam Ali Al-Namlan, and Fahad Abdulaziz Al-Malki, accompanied by educational supervisors Amer Al-Nuaimi and Shaimaa Kamal.

The group contributed actively to rich discussions centered around the theme of“Cultural Identity of the Arab Child,” considered a cornerstone in shaping future generations and fostering national and pan-Arab belonging.

The sessions were held under the generous patronage of H E Sheikh Dr.

Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, and with the direct supervision of H E Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary-General of the Arab League.

Their involvement reflects the high-level commitment to empowering Arab youth as vital contributors to shaping the present and future.

The session's agenda featured a series of specialized workshops, interactive dialogues, and a general session where child parliamentarians presented their visions on cultural identity.

Their contributions were supported by self-prepared research papers and analytical studies, demonstrating intellectual maturity and a deep awareness of national and regional issues.

The outcomes of the session are expected to produce actionable recommendations to be submitted to relevant authorities across the Arab world.

These proposals aim to support national and educational policies that reinforce cultural identity, promote pride in the Arabic language and heritage, and empower youth to engage meaningfully in community development.

Since its establishment in Sharjah in 2019, the Arab Children's Parliament has played a pioneering educational role, serving as a platform for children to express their views, participate in public life, and prepare to become future decision-makers and active partners in sustainable development.

Qatar's participation reflects the Ministry of Education and Higher Education's ongoing efforts to empower students and enhance their representation in regional and international forums.

This aligns with Qatar National Vision 2030, which places human development at the centre of its mission and emphasizes investing in the potential of promising young minds.