403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Germany Collaborates with Jordan on Aid Airlift for Gaza
(MENAFN) Germany announced on Monday its immediate plan to collaborate with Jordan in launching an airlift aimed at delivering urgently needed humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.
Chancellor Friedrich Merz revealed the decision following a two-hour session with the Security Cabinet in Berlin. He explained that Defense Minister Boris Pistorius will work closely with France and Britain, both of which have expressed willingness to support the airlift of food and essential supplies.
Merz acknowledged the limited scale of assistance, stating, "We know that this can only be a very small help for the people in Gaza. But at least it is a contribution we are happy to make."
In addition to the airlift, the German government is contemplating increasing diplomatic pressure on Israel to address the worsening humanitarian conditions in Gaza. Merz emphasized the government “reserves the right” to implement measures aimed at improving what he described as “the catastrophic situation” in the enclave.
While the Security Cabinet has yet to finalize any actions, Merz confirmed that various options have been considered. "We reserve the right, however, to take such steps," he said firmly.
Before any moves are made, Merz will await the outcome of an upcoming visit to the region on Thursday by Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, who might be accompanied by his British and French counterparts.
Although Merz did not specify which measures might be proposed, he indicated that any formal suggestion would be directed to the European Commission. Discussions include the potential suspension of arms shipments and a freeze on the EU Association Agreement with Israel.
Notably, decisions on arms exports rest exclusively with the Federal Security Council, a confidential body that parallels the Security Cabinet in composition.
Chancellor Friedrich Merz revealed the decision following a two-hour session with the Security Cabinet in Berlin. He explained that Defense Minister Boris Pistorius will work closely with France and Britain, both of which have expressed willingness to support the airlift of food and essential supplies.
Merz acknowledged the limited scale of assistance, stating, "We know that this can only be a very small help for the people in Gaza. But at least it is a contribution we are happy to make."
In addition to the airlift, the German government is contemplating increasing diplomatic pressure on Israel to address the worsening humanitarian conditions in Gaza. Merz emphasized the government “reserves the right” to implement measures aimed at improving what he described as “the catastrophic situation” in the enclave.
While the Security Cabinet has yet to finalize any actions, Merz confirmed that various options have been considered. "We reserve the right, however, to take such steps," he said firmly.
Before any moves are made, Merz will await the outcome of an upcoming visit to the region on Thursday by Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, who might be accompanied by his British and French counterparts.
Although Merz did not specify which measures might be proposed, he indicated that any formal suggestion would be directed to the European Commission. Discussions include the potential suspension of arms shipments and a freeze on the EU Association Agreement with Israel.
Notably, decisions on arms exports rest exclusively with the Federal Security Council, a confidential body that parallels the Security Cabinet in composition.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Forex Expo Dubai 2025 Nears Sell-Out As Over 250 Global Brands Confirm Participation
- Bitget Launches TACUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Support
- $MBG Token Pre-Sale Set For July 15 - Only 7 Million Tokens Available At $0.35
- The Sandbox Launches Largest LAND Sale To Date On GBM Auctions
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin PEPETO Raises Above $5.5M In Presale
- Independence Benefits Helps Federal Employees Navigate Retirement Amid VSIP Offers, TSP Volatility, And FEGLI Cost Increases
CommentsNo comment