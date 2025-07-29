403
N. Korea: U.S. Must Acknowledge Nuclear Status Before Any Summit
(MENAFN) North Korea urged the United States on Tuesday to formally acknowledge its status as a nuclear-armed nation before considering any future summit with President Donald Trump, according to a local news outlet.
Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and vice director of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea, declared that North Korea's nuclear status is now "irreversible."
She emphasized, "The recognition of the irreversible position of the DPRK (Democratic People's Republic of Korea) as a nuclear weapons state and the hard fact that its capabilities and geopolitical environment have radically changed should be a prerequisite for predicting and thinking everything in the future." Kim added, "No one can deny the reality and should not misunderstand."
Her comments responded directly to recent statements from the White House indicating a willingness to resume dialogue with Kim Jong Un. Kim Yo Jong dismissed these remarks as a "unilateral assessment" rooted in the past, cautioning that "2025 is neither 2018 nor 2019."
This statement alludes to the historic summits held between Trump and Kim Jong Un in Singapore (2018), Hanoi (2019), and at the Korean Demilitarized Zone (2019).
Notably, Trump became the first sitting US president to set foot on North Korean soil during the 2019 DMZ meeting, part of a series of talks aiming to curb Pyongyang's nuclear and missile programs.
While acknowledging that the personal rapport between Trump and Kim Jong Un was “not bad,” Kim Yo Jong stressed that such connections hold no weight if the US continues to push denuclearization without recognizing the evolving geopolitical realities.
She warned, "If the US fails to accept the changed reality and persists in the failed past, the DPRK-US meeting will remain a 'hope' of the US side."
