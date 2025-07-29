Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Cambodia, Thailand approve ceasefire, de-escalation

2025-07-29 02:45:37
(MENAFN) Cambodia and Thailand have agreed to a ceasefire and measures to reduce tensions after several days of violent border clashes, officials announced Monday following diplomatic talks in Malaysia.

The conflict, rooted in a long-standing territorial dispute dating back to the French colonial era, flared up in late May and escalated into open fighting last week. However, a high-level meeting led by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim resulted in a truce and a framework for de-escalation.

Anwar, who mediated the negotiations, confirmed the ceasefire would begin at midnight local time. Both nations also agreed to hold a meeting between their military commanders on Thursday and to reconvene a joint border monitoring committee in early August to create a formal mechanism for verifying compliance.

Malaysia, which currently chairs the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), offered to provide ASEAN observers and coordinate a broader monitoring effort involving other member states to support the ceasefire.

At a joint press conference, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and Thailand’s acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai reiterated their commitment to resolving the conflict peacefully. Manet emphasized the humanitarian impact, stating that around 300,000 civilians — evenly split between both countries — had been displaced during the fighting.

The leaders also thanked U.S. President Donald Trump and China for helping facilitate the agreement. Trump had warned both countries on Saturday that trade talks with Washington would be suspended if hostilities continued. China had earlier expressed its willingness to assist in promoting peace.

At least 35 people, including civilians, have been killed since the clashes erupted on Thursday. While both governments blamed each other for starting the violence, Monday's ceasefire marks the first significant step toward ending the most serious border crisis between the two nations in ten years.

