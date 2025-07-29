403
Netanyahu Proposes Gaza Annexation
(MENAFN) Israeli Premier Benjamin Netanyahu has put forward a strategy to annex sections of the Gaza Strip, aiming to halt the potential resignation of far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, according to a Monday report by an Israeli publication.
The report, referencing an unnamed senior Israeli authority, stated that the initiative would involve Israel formally announcing it is giving the Palestinian faction Hamas a short window to accept a ceasefire.
If Hamas refuses, Israel would proceed to absorb parts of the coastal territory incrementally until Hamas concedes.
“The plan has received approval from the Trump administration,” the report indicated, portraying the proposal as a calculated effort by Netanyahu to secure the longevity of his ruling alliance by placating Smotrich.
This plan emerges during a period of escalating political discord within Israel.
Smotrich had recently threatened to step down after Netanyahu admitted that Israel was permitting humanitarian shipments into Gaza — despite a systematically enforced starvation campaign that has led to a devastating famine in the blockaded region.
Nevertheless, Smotrich reversed his resignation threat earlier on Monday.
In response, Netanyahu extended invitations to both Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir to attend Monday evening’s cabinet session.
Both had been previously left out of the decision-making regarding the restricted delivery of aid to Gaza.
These events came shortly after a declaration by the Israeli military authorizing limited airdrops of supplies into Gaza and initiating what was termed a “localized tactical suspension of military activity” to facilitate the safe passage of humanitarian convoys.
