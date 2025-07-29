Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Temperatures Soar In Doha Today With Expected Haze, Highs Of 44°C


2025-07-29 02:11:18
Doha, Qatar: The Department of Meteorology has released its daily weather report for Tuesday July 29, 2025, indicating very hot conditions for Doha, with temperatures peaking at 44°C.

The daytime will see hot to very hot weather with intermittent clouds.

In addition to the heat, the forecast includes early morning haze and mist in some areas, which could reduce visibility to 3 kilometers or less before improving throughout the day.

For marine conditions, mist is expected offshore initially, transitioning to haze with occasional clouds.

Winds will remain light, between 3 to 13 knots, both inshore and offshore.

Sea state will be slight, with waves 1 to 2 feet inshore and 1 to 3 feet offshore.

Citizens, residents, and visitors of Qatar are advised to stay hydrated and seek shade during peak heat hours.

The sun will set at 6:20pm.

