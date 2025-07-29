403
Putin, Netanyahu Address Syria’s Stability, Iran Nuclear Issue in Call
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke by phone on Monday, according to an official Kremlin announcement.
During the call, Putin highlighted the critical need to maintain Syria’s unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity. He also stressed the importance of bolstering the country’s internal political stability by respecting the legitimate rights and interests of all ethnic and religious communities within Syria.
The Kremlin’s press office reported that Putin reiterated Russia’s commitment to pursuing diplomatic avenues aimed at resolving the Iranian nuclear issue.
"Against the backdrop of the recent escalation in Iranian-Israeli tensions, Russia has expressed its readiness to provide all possible assistance in facilitating a diplomatic solution to the Iranian nuclear issue," the statement said.
