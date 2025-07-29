Global Aerospace 3D Printing Market Forecast To Reach $11.72 Billion By 2029 With 29.6% Annual Growth

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Aerospace 3D Printing Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Save 30% on all global market reports with code ONLINE30 – stay informed on tariff changes, macroeconomic trends, and more

The aerospace 3D printing market has grown exponentially in recent years. It will grow from $3.15 billion in 2024 to $4.15 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 31.6%. The growth in the historic period is attributed to environmental concerns, demand for customized aerospace components, a rise in the aerospace industry, regulatory support, investment, and funding.

What Growth Can Be Expected From The Aerospace 3D Printing Market In The Coming Years?

The aerospace 3D printing market is on an upward trajectory, estimated to reach $11.72 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 29.6%. Factors such as global market growth, increased focus on green aviation, rising demand for lightweight components, an increase in space launch vehicles, and a need for cost savings are facilitating this growth. Trends such as metal additive manufacturing, advanced composite printing, in-flight 3D printing, AI and machine learning integration, and sustainability and eco-friendly materials are expected to shape the industry's trajectory for the foreseeable future.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:



What's Driving The Aerospace 3D Printing Market?

The growing investments in aerospace and defense are propelling the aerospace 3D printing market forward. Investments in aerospace and defense refer to an increase in financial resources allocated by a government, organization, or entity towards activities and sectors related to aerospace and defense. Investments in aerospace 3D printing are crucial as they fuel the development of technology, materials, and processes that are indispensable for the aerospace industry. They help drive innovation, enhancing R&D, and produce cost-effective aerospace components.

What Key Player Strategies Are Driving The Aerospace 3D Printing Market?

Let's look at the key industry players in the aerospace 3D printing market. The market features significant companies such as Norsk Titanium AS, Materialise NV, EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems, Arcam AB, 3D Systems Corporation, Ultimaker B.V., Stratasys Ltd., General Electric Company, Airbus SE, Safran SA, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, The ExOne Company, MTU Aero Engines AG, Höganäs AB, Oerlikon Group AG, Renishaw plc, TRUMPF GmbH + Co. KG, Made In Space Inc., Markforged Inc., Liebherr-International AG, EnvisionTEC GmbH, Optomec Inc., XYZprinting Inc., SLM Solutions Group AG, Concept Laser GmbH, Sciaky Inc., Additive Industries B.V., Carpenter Technology Corporation, GKN plc, and Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:



What Innovations And Trends Are Shaping The Aerospace 3D Printing Market?

Adopting strategic partnerships provides several benefits, including access to new technologies, expanded capabilities, and a broader market reach. Strategic partnerships are a process where companies take advantage of each other's strengths and resources to achieve mutual benefits and success.

How Is The Aerospace 3D Printing Market Segmented?

The aerospace 3D printing market covers various segments:

1 By Material Type: Metals, Plastics, Ceramics.

2 By Industry Type: Aircraft, Spacecraft, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles.

3 By Printer Technology Type: Direct Metal Laser Sintering DMLS, Fused Deposition Modeling FDM, Continuous Liquid Interface Production CLIP, Stereolithography SLA, Selective Laser Sintering SLS.

4 By Process Type: Material Extrusion, Powder Bed Fusion, Direct Energy Deposition, Material Jetting, Binder Jetting, Sheet Lamination, Vat Photo-Polymerization.

5 By Application: Structural Components, Engine Components, Space Components.

Subsegments:

1 By Metals: Aluminum Alloys, Titanium Alloys, stainless steel, Inconel, Other Metal Alloys.

2 By Plastics: Thermoplastics, Thermosetting Plastics, Composites, Other Plastic Materials.

3 By Ceramics: Oxide Ceramics, Non-Oxide Ceramics, Composite Ceramics, Other Ceramic Materials.

What Are The Regional Insights In The Aerospace 3D Printing Market?

With North America being the largest region in the aerospace 3D printing market in 2024, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the 3D printing market share during the forecast period. The report covers several regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Aerospace Global Market Report 2025



Aerospace Support and Auxiliary Equipment Global Market Report 2025



3D Printing Services Global Market Report 2025



About The Business Research Company:

The Business Research Company, with over 15000+ reports across 27 industries, white-washes over 60+ geographies. The company has built a reputation for offering extensive, data-rich research and insights. Boasting of 1,500,000 datasets, and backed by the contributions of robust secondary research and unique insights from industry leaders, you can obtain the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company:

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at ...

Follow us on:

LinkedIn:

YouTube:

Global Market Model: global-market-model

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 7882 955267

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.