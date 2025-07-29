Teen Shot In Leg After Chasing Cop With Machete And Hitting Youth In TN's Tirunelveli
According to police sources, the two teenagers -- both 17 years old and belonging to the Most Backward Community (MBC) -- are facing multiple criminal cases.
Around 1.30 a.m. on Tuesday, they reportedly attacked a 22-year-old Dalit youth named Sakthi, a resident of Rastha near Paappaakudi, with a machete, leaving him injured.
Following the incident, a police team led by Sub-Inspector Murugan rushed to the scene. Upon spotting the officers, the armed teens allegedly chased them with machetes.
In the ensuing chaos, the officers scattered for safety. Sub-Inspector Murugan took shelter in a nearby house, and the residents quickly locked the main door behind him.
“The armed teens struck the door repeatedly with their machetes, attempting to break in,” a police official said.
“In a bid to defend himself, the sub-inspector opened fire, injuring one of the attackers in the hip. Seeing his accomplice fall, the other youth fled the scene,” the official added.
The injured teenager was immediately taken to the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.
Residents of the area said the violence appeared to be the fallout of an earlier minor scuffle between two caste groups in the village.“While the groups dispersed after police arrived, the two teens returned armed and attempted to attack the officers, which led to the firing,” a villager claimed.
Meanwhile, police have launched a manhunt to apprehend the absconding youth.
It may be recalled that southern Tamil Nadu districts, including Tirunelveli, Madurai, Theni, Tenkasi and Kanyakumari have witnessed several caste related killings and counter killings earlier.
Sources in Tamil Nadu Police said the police will be cracking down on several leaders of caste organisations and also those involved in earlier criminal activities in caste related violence in these districts.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Forex Expo Dubai 2025 Nears Sell-Out As Over 250 Global Brands Confirm Participation
- Bitget Launches TACUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Support
- $MBG Token Pre-Sale Set For July 15 - Only 7 Million Tokens Available At $0.35
- The Sandbox Launches Largest LAND Sale To Date On GBM Auctions
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin PEPETO Raises Above $5.5M In Presale
- Independence Benefits Helps Federal Employees Navigate Retirement Amid VSIP Offers, TSP Volatility, And FEGLI Cost Increases
CommentsNo comment