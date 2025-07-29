U.S. Transfers Additional Nuclear Weapons To Britain, According To Bloomberg

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Bloomberg reported the news.

On July 16, a U.S. C-17 military transport aircraft with its transponder turned on, allowing it to be tracked, flew from a U.S. nuclear depot at Kirtland Air Force Base in Albuquerque, New Mexico, to an airbase in the British city of Royal Air Force Lakenheath.

Previously, this aircraft only flew over U.S. territory as part of the Prime Nuclear Airlift Force (PNAF), which is responsible for the air transport of nuclear weapons components, including warheads.

Britain is one of five nuclear powers under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty. The country's arsenal consists of approximately 225 warheads, of which about 120 are deployed on Vanguard-class submarines.

Zelensky announces updated plan for drones

In 2008, the US withdrew its tactical nuclear weapons from Lakenheath Air Base, where B61 aerial bombs designed for fighter jets were stored.

As reported, Trump held talks with Prime Minister Keir Starmer at his Turnberry golf club in Scotland during his visit to the UK on Monday.

Photo: Wikipedia