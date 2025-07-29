U.S. News Announces 2025-2026 Best Hospitals

Latest edition features 504 Best Regional Hospitals across the U.S.

WASHINGTON, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in health care rankings and ratings, today released the 2025-2026 edition of Best Hospitals , the 36th year of this annual study.

The 2025-2026 edition of Best Hospitals includes the regional evaluation of hospitals at both a state and metro level. This year, U.S. News recognizes 504 Best Regional Hospitals across 49 states and 95 metro areas that have demonstrated superior outcomes.

"For most Americans, health care decisions are made close to home. The Best Regional Hospitals rankings underscore the difference high-performing local medical centers make," said Ben Harder, chief of health analysis and managing editor at U.S. News.

Harder added, "These local hospital rankings, entirely performance-driven, equip individuals and their families, in consultation with their medical providers, to choose the highest quality care available in their own communities."

2025-2026 Best Regional Hospitals, Metro Highlights

The Best Regional Hospitals for 25 of the most-populous U.S. metropolitan areas are shown below. These hospitals are recognized as No. 1 or tied for No. 1 and are listed alphabetically by metropolitan area.



Atlanta: Emory University Hospital, No. 1 out of 10 Best Hospitals near Atlanta

Baltimore: Johns Hopkins Hospital, No. 1 out of 4 Best Hospitals near Baltimore

Boston: Brigham and Women's Hospital and Massachusetts General Hospital, No. 1 (tied) out of 10 Best Hospitals near Boston

Chicago: Northwestern Medicine-Northwestern Memorial Hospital and Rush University Medical Center, No. 1 (tied) out of 21 Best Hospitals near Chicago

Cleveland: Cleveland Clinic, No. 1 out of 6 Best Hospitals near Cleveland

Dallas-Fort Worth: UT Southwestern Medical Center, No. 1 out of 9 Best Hospitals near Dallas-Fort Worth

Denver: UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital, No. 1 out of 5 Best Hospitals near Denver

Detroit: University of Michigan Health-Ann Arbor, No. 1 out of 11 Best Hospitals near Detroit

Houston: Houston Methodist Hospital, No. 1 out of 12 Best Hospitals near Houston

Los Angeles: Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and UCLA Medical Center, No. 1 (tied) out of 24 Best Hospitals near Los Angeles

Miami-Fort Lauderdale: Cleveland Clinic Weston, No. 1 out of 10 Best Hospitals near Miami-Fort Lauderdale

Minneapolis-St. Paul: M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center, No. 1 out of 9 Best Hospitals near Minneapolis-St. Paul

New York: Hackensack University Medical Center at Hackensack Meridian Health, Mount Sinai Hospital, New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia and Cornell and NYU Langone Hospitals, No. 1 (tied) out of 25 Best Hospitals near New York

Orlando: AdventHealth Orlando, No. 1 out of 3 Best Hospitals near Orlando

Philadelphia: Hospitals of the University of Pennsylvania-Penn Presbyterian, No. 1 out of 12 Best Hospitals near Philadelphia

Phoenix: Mayo Clinic-Arizona, No. 1 out of 5 Best Hospitals near Phoenix

Raleigh-Durham: Duke University Hospital, No. 1 out of 6 Best Hospitals near Raleigh-Durham

Riverside-San Bernardino: Loma Linda University Medical Center, No. 1 out of 3 Best Hospitals near Riverside-San Bernardino

Sacramento: UC Davis Medical Center, No. 1 out of 7 Best Hospitals near Sacramento

San Antonio: Methodist Hospital-San Antonio, No. 1 out of 3 Best Hospitals near San Antonio

San Diego: UC San Diego Health-La Jolla, Hillcrest, and East Campus Medical Centers, No. 1 out of 8 Best Hospitals near San Diego

San Francisco: UCSF Health-UCSF Medical Center, No. 1 out of 9 Best Hospitals near San Francisco

Seattle: Virginia Mason Medical Center, No. 1 out of 10 Best Hospitals near Seattle

Tampa-St. Petersburg: Tampa General Hospital, No. 1 out of 7 Best Hospitals near Tampa-St. Petersburg Washington, D.C. : Inova Fairfax Hospital, No. 1 out of 9 Best Hospitals near Washington, D.C.

The top-ranked hospitals in each state and major metropolitan area are listed at href="" rel="nofollow" usnews/best-hospitals area .

Twenty hospitals across 13 states are represented on this year's Honor Roll .

To determine the Best Hospitals , U.S. News evaluated more than 4,400 hospitals' performance on objective measures such as risk-adjusted mortality rates, preventable complications and level of nursing care. The Best Hospitals Specialty rankings methodology and Procedures & Conditions ratings methodology measure patient outcomes using data from over 800 million records of patient care. This year, among other methodology refinements , U.S. News added ratings in two new cohorts, Heart Arrhythmia and Pacemaker Implantation, to the existing Procedures & Conditions ratings, for a new total of 22 ratings.

For those seeking medical care, a hospital recognized by U.S. News with a "Best" designation may be worth considering in consultation with their medical provider.

This year's rankings will be published in the U.S. News & World Report's "Best Hospitals 2026 Guidebook" (ISBN 979-8-9864591-5-8), available to order from the U.S. News Online Store.

