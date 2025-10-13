Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Election Commission Starts Nomination Process For Budgam, Nagrota Assembly By-Polls

Election Commission Starts Nomination Process For Budgam, Nagrota Assembly By-Polls


2025-10-13 01:08:33
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)
File photo of ECI

Srinagar- The nomination process for Budgam and Nagrota assembly segments began on Monday with the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday issuing two separate notifications for them.

According to the notifications issued by the poll-body, the ECI said that candidates can file their nomination papers until October 20 for 27-Budgam and 77 Nagrota.

The poll-body announced that scrutiny of nominations will take place on October 22, while the last date for withdrawal of candidature is October 24.

MENAFN13102025000215011059ID1110186333

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search