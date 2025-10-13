Election Commission Starts Nomination Process For Budgam, Nagrota Assembly By-Polls

File photo of ECI

Srinagar- The nomination process for Budgam and Nagrota assembly segments began on Monday with the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday issuing two separate notifications for them.

According to the notifications issued by the poll-body, the ECI said that candidates can file their nomination papers until October 20 for 27-Budgam and 77 Nagrota.

The poll-body announced that scrutiny of nominations will take place on October 22, while the last date for withdrawal of candidature is October 24.