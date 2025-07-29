Trump's Weaker Export Controls Risk Security To Please China

MENAFN - Asia Times) Recent US export control decisions imperil national security and threaten not only US artificial intelligence“dominance” but potentially many other emerging technologies critical to military programs.

While legal US exports of AI-related semiconductors were blocked, China got at least US$1 billion worth of Nvidia-made chips illegally , mostly in“packages” of data-center-ready racks. The packages being sold in China are labeled as Supermicro, Dell and Asus. The chip packages, which include software, were sold at a 50% markup over US prices.

Meanwhile, the Financial Times reports that the Trump administration has decided to lift“aggressive” strategic export controls and has directed the Commerce Department's Bureau of Industry and Security to implement the new directive.

Under the US export control system, commercial exports, also known as dual-use exports, are controlled by the Department of Commerce. However, the Commerce Department is supposed to coordinate with the Department of State, Department of Defense, Department of Energy, Department of Homeland Security and US intelligence.

By law, US export controls support national security, lim supply and US foreign policy. These are broad categories. The US is also supposed to coordinate its export controls multilaterally, but since the dissolution of COCOM in 1994 and the weak substitute Wassenaar arrangement , very often the US resorts to unilateral export controls.